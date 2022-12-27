Stinespring excited to become VMI assistant coach

As a kid, Bryan Stinespring used to attend basketball camps at VMI.

Now he is heading back to VMI — as a coach.

New VMI football coach Danny Rocco announced Tuesday that he has hired Stinespring, who once served as Frank Beamer’s offensive coordinator at Virginia Tech, to be his associate head coach and an offensive assistant.

Stinespring, 59, is stepping down as the athletic and activities director at Alleghany High School to take the VMI job. The Clifton Forge High School graduate had been at Alleghany since April.

“It’s an exciting time,” Stinespring said Tuesday in a phone interview. “Coaching’s been a part of life.

“Did I miss coaching? Every day. … I missed the interaction. I missed the relationships that are only forged in a meeting room and on a practice field.

“Coaching is who I am.”

Alleghany High School will be merging with Covington High School next summer. Stinespring was to have served as the athletic and activities director at the consolidated school.

“The opportunity to go back and be at home and be a part of our community as we move toward consolidation was … a very important time for me,” Stinespring said. “But to go to VMI and be a part of the rich tradition and culture of VMI and to be coaching in FCS football and to be around Coach Rocco … was extremely appealing to me. … I’m excited about it.

“Being born and raised in Clifton Forge, you have a lot of respect for VMI.”

The new job reunites Stinespring with Rocco, who was hired by VMI earlier this month. Stinespring was one of Rocco’s assistants at Delaware in the spring 2021 and fall 2021 seasons. Delaware fired Rocco after the fall 2021 season, which is how Stinespring wound up at Alleghany.

“When Danny got the [VMI] job, it kind of set a little light bulb off,” Stinespring said. “There’s no upheaval. If I want to drive back and forth [from Clifton Forge], I can. I pull out of my driveway, I’m at [VMI] in 23 minutes.”

Stinespring attended Jerry West basketball camps at VMI when he was a 12- and 13-year-old. Wally Walker from Virginia and Jay Piccola from Roanoke College were Stinespring’s counselors.

This won’t be the first time Stinespring has held a coaching job in Lexington.

He got his coaching start as an assistant at now-defunct Lexington High School, where he worked from 1986-88. John Reynolds, who had been Stinespring’s football coach at Clifton Forge High School, became the Lexington High principal and hired Stinespring after Stinespring graduated from James Madison earlier that year.

“As a young high school coach, … I spent a lot of days on the [VMI] field with [ex-VMI coach] Jim Shuck, watching them practice,” Stinespring said.

Stinespring was an assistant for the Lexington team that won a VHSL Group A Division 2 state title in 1988.

After serving on the staff Patrick Henry High School, Stinespring became a graduate assistant at Virginia Tech in 1990. He remained at Tech through the 2015 season, which was Beamer’s final year as coach.

He was an assistant at JMU in the 2016 and 2017 seasons, helping the Dukes win an FCS championship. He was an assistant at Maryland in the 2018 season and at Old Dominion in the 2019 season before joining Rocco’s staff at Delaware as the assistant head coach and offensive line coach.

Rocco was a head coach at Liberty University and at Richmond before steering Delaware for five years. He was a Penn State analyst this year.

Stinespring said Rocco will be a good fit at VMI.

“Danny’s a disciplined, relentless, detailed type of person,” Stinespring said.

Stinespring said his role on the VMI offensive staff has yet to be determined. He has not been an offensive coordinator since the 2012 season; he has been coaching offensive linemen or tight ends since then.

This will be Stinespring’s first coaching job at a military school, but he is not fretting.

“Teaching’s teaching and coaching’s coaching,” Stinespring said.

Stinespring, who plans to continue living in Clifton Forge, said leaving Alleghany High School weighed heavily on him.

“We had a really good [consolidation] plan. I’ll be a part of this transition, if needed,” he said. “I’ll be there in that community.

“I was not looking for any alternative deal. But there were certain situations that if they presented themselves, I was going to have to pursue — just the whole idea of being able to get back on the field and coach again.”

Stinespring said Alleghany has not yet replaced him.

Rocco also announced the hiring of two other assistants Tuesday.

Rich Yahner has been named the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. He was the linebackers coach on Rocco’s Delaware staff in the spring 2021 and fall 2021 seasons and remained in that role under Rocco’s successor. He has also worked at Virginia, Penn State and Lafayette, among other colleges.

Pat Brown will be one of the secondary coaches, along with holdover Bill Parker. Brown was the defensive coordinator at NCAA Division III member Widener this year.