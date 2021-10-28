Stone Snyder goes from QB to being QB of VMI defense

"I wasn't surprised at all because I'm really confident in my abilities," Snyder said.

The Keydets recorded their first winning season since 1981 and claimed the SoCon title for the first time since 1977.

"We spoke it into existence," Snyder said. "We really just believed each week we were going to get it done."

He recorded more than 10 tackles in five games, including a 21-tackle outing against The Citadel and a 12-tackle performance in a playoff loss to James Madison.

"He has great vision," Wachenheim said. "He has a real understanding of offenses. … He likes the physical nature of the game. … He's athletic, he's strong."

Another sophomore starter on the defense that spring, Josh Sarratt, transferred to JMU after the season.

But Snyder did not put his name in the transfer portal.

"I've never given up on anything," said Snyder, an economics and business major. "VMI offered me an opportunity when a lot of people didn't, so I feel I have to stay true to that.

"I understand the value of the degree here."

VMI (5-2, 3-1), which hosts Samford on Saturday, is in the hunt for another SoCon title.