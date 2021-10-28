Stone Snyder goes from QB to being QB of VMI defense

LEXINGTON — Three years ago, Stone Snyder gave up playing linebacker to become the quarterback of his high school football team.
"It was really fun, but I'm a linebacker at heart," he said.
Snyder is back to being a linebacker — and an FCS All-American linebacker at that.
As the middle linebacker for 18th-ranked VMI, the junior is not only responsible for tackling ball-carriers but also for relaying the defensive calls to the rest of the unit.
"The quarterback of the defense," he said.
Snyder earned Southern Conference defensive player of the year honors last season, when he helped VMI reach the FCS playoffs for the first time. He is making a big impact again this season, having recorded a league-high 68 tackles.
VMI coach Scott Wachenheim is just glad Snyder did not play linebacker as a high school senior. If college coaches had seen game film of that, Snyder might never have wound up at VMI.
"If he had played linebacker his senior year, he would have gotten some FBS offers," Wachenheim said.
Unique name
Snyder's parents were high school sweethearts. They would talk about having kids one day. Snyder's father, Eric, always said he wanted a son — and that he wanted to name him Stone.
"[Eric] just liked it because it was a good, strong name," Snyder's mother, Heather, said in a phone interview.
Stone Snyder likes his "rare, unique name."
"It kind of sets you apart from other people," he said.
Snyder and his family moved from Maryland to the Richmond area when he was in elementary school.
As a ninth-grader, he was the quarterback for Monacan High School's junior varsity team.
"He didn't really want to play quarterback. He wanted to play defense. But we didn't have anybody else," Monacan varsity coach Jim Henderson said.
Snyder played linebacker and fullback for the Monacan varsity as a sophomore and junior.
For Snyder's senior season (2018), Henderson asked him to be the QB.
"I don't know if it hurt his recruiting and he didn't get any FBS looks because he was playing quarterback, but he did what the team needed," Henderson said.
Snyder flourished at QB, throwing for 2,364 yards and rushing for 1,356 yards.
On defense that season, Snyder played only on third down — at safety. Henderson didn't want him at middle linebacker, fearing Snyder might get hurt and the team would lose its QB.
"I was afraid putting him at middle linebacker, teams would try to tee off on him, catch him in a pile and do some stuff," Henderson said. "I figured at safety I could keep him a little bit more away from harm's way."
When Snyder's season ended, he had no scholarship offers. Snyder and his father decided to remind college coaches that Snyder could play linebacker.
The summer before his senior year, Snyder had played linebacker for the U.S. under-19 team in the International Federation of American Football world championships in Mexico.
In December 2018, Snyder obtained game film from that tournament from one of the U.S. coaches. He and his dad put those highlights on a recruiting website.
Wachenheim, whose staff had talked to Snyder that season, was looking for a linebacker that December after losing a few recruiting battles. He was impressed by Snyder's new video.
"He was a stud," Wachenheim said. "I go, 'This guy's a linebacker.’
"Middle linebacker basically is the quarterback of your defense, so the fact that he played quarterback was a positive. … And when I saw the [Mexico film], I saw a guy that would tackle and hit."
Wachenheim offered Snyder a scholarship that December. William and Mary offered a partial scholarship in early January 2019.
Snyder verbally committed to the Keydets later that January, even though VMI had won just one game the previous two seasons combined.
Wachenheim was going to turn Snyder back into a linebacker.
"We got lucky that some other people [VMI was recruiting] didn't say yes early, and we got lucky that nobody else figured it out," Wachenheim said of Snyder's defensive potential.
Army later made Snyder an offer, but Snyder stuck with VMI.
'Really confident'
Snyder came off the bench for VMI as a true freshman in 2019, when the surprising Keydets went 5-7 overall and 4-4 in SoCon play.
He did start a November game against Army, recording 13 tackles.
"I knew right then and there we had something special," Wachenheim said.
The 6-foot-3, 225-pound Snyder started at middle linebacker last spring. He recorded 88 tackles, 9 1/2 tackles for loss and a league-high eight sacks for the 6-2 Keydets. He led the SoCon with an average of 11 tackles per game.
Not only was he named the SoCon defensive player of the year and a first-team All-American, but he also finished third in the voting for the Buck Buchanan Award, which goes to the FCS defensive player of the year.
"I wasn't surprised at all because I'm really confident in my abilities," Snyder said.
The Keydets recorded their first winning season since 1981 and claimed the SoCon title for the first time since 1977.
"We spoke it into existence," Snyder said. "We really just believed each week we were going to get it done."
He recorded more than 10 tackles in five games, including a 21-tackle outing against The Citadel and a 12-tackle performance in a playoff loss to James Madison.
"He has great vision," Wachenheim said. "He has a real understanding of offenses. … He likes the physical nature of the game. … He's athletic, he's strong."
Another sophomore starter on the defense that spring, Josh Sarratt, transferred to JMU after the season.
But Snyder did not put his name in the transfer portal.
"I've never given up on anything," said Snyder, an economics and business major. "VMI offered me an opportunity when a lot of people didn't, so I feel I have to stay true to that.
"I understand the value of the degree here."
VMI (5-2, 3-1), which hosts Samford on Saturday, is in the hunt for another SoCon title.
Snyder has recorded more than 10 tackles in three games this year, including a 19-tackle outing against Wofford.
Snyder said he will "for sure" be back next fall. He plans to graduate in May 2023.
VMI does not have a graduate school, so Snyder intends to join an FBS program as a graduate transfer for the 2023 season so he can use his extra year of eligibility.
Until then, Snyder is happy to play linebacker for the Keydets.
And if offensive coordinator Billy Cosh loses a few quarterbacks to injuries?
"I always let Coach Cosh know I'm available if he needs me," Snyder said with a smile.