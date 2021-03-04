Surging Campbell knocks Radford basketball out of Big South Tourney in semifinals

Radford and Campbell had one of the most exciting games in the Big South this season when they went to three overtimes in January.
The Highlanders edged out their conference rival and went on to sweep the season series in a pair of close games.
Campbell got some revenge on Thursday night in the Big South semifinals at the Dedmon Center with a 78-60 blowout win. The tournament’s No. 3 seed maintained a double-digit lead for much of the night to eliminate No. 2 Radford (15-12) to win its nine straight game.
“I think when you win nine games in a row you have a tremendous amount of confidence, there’s no crack in you,” Radford coach Mike Jones said. “I just saw a relentlessness from that team from the beginning to the end on both sides of the ball and determination.”
The Highlanders were outscored 34-18 in the paint and gave up 19 points off 14 turnovers. They outscored Campbell in the paint 88-54 in the regular season matchups between the teams.
“The last two times they played us they punked us on the glass...” Campbell guard Ricky Clemsons said. “We knew we needed a different level of intensity.”
Campbell dominated even with its top scores Jordan Whitfield and Cedric Henderson having quiet nights. Henderson was averaging 15.6 points coming into the game and Whitfield was averaging 14.6 points, but combined for 21 points on Thursday night.
Whitfield had 11 points (5 of 13) from the field and didn’t hit a 3-pointer. Henderson had 10 points. Clemons led by Campbell with 19 points.
Radford went on a 8-0 run in under 90 seconds after Campbell first extended its lead to 19 points, 48-29, with 14:48 to go in the game. Bryan Hart came off the bench and completed a 3-point play that got the Highlanders’ bench to their feet. Hart tied a career-high with 16 points (13 came in the second half).
The positive vibes were short-lived.
Campbell answered with a 9-0 run of their own, bookended by 3-pointers to go up 57-37 and never looked back.
“It was the tale of the whole game…” Jones said. “It wasn’t necessarily us completely losing our focus, but it was also their determination. They were like, ‘nope we aren’t going to let this happen’”.
Radford true freshman point guard Fah'Mir Ali, who led all scorers with 16 points in the first half, didn’t score in the second half until there was less than five minutes to go in the game. He finished with 19 points.
Campbell’s 12-0 run before the second media timeout gave them some breathing room. Messiah Thompson hit a 3-pointer from just inside Radford’s logo at midcourt to put the Camels a 18-7 lead. The Highlanders went more than four minutes without a field goal during that stretch.