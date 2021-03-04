Surging Campbell knocks Radford basketball out of Big South Tourney in semifinals

Radford and Campbell had one of the most exciting games in the Big South this season when they went to three overtimes in January.

The Highlanders edged out their conference rival and went on to sweep the season series in a pair of close games.

Campbell got some revenge on Thursday night in the Big South semifinals at the Dedmon Center with a 78-60 blowout win. The tournament’s No. 3 seed maintained a double-digit lead for much of the night to eliminate No. 2 Radford (15-12) to win its nine straight game.

“I think when you win nine games in a row you have a tremendous amount of confidence, there’s no crack in you,” Radford coach Mike Jones said. “I just saw a relentlessness from that team from the beginning to the end on both sides of the ball and determination.”

The Highlanders were outscored 34-18 in the paint and gave up 19 points off 14 turnovers. They outscored Campbell in the paint 88-54 in the regular season matchups between the teams.

“The last two times they played us they punked us on the glass...” Campbell guard Ricky Clemsons said. “We knew we needed a different level of intensity.”