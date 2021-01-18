Surprising Radford emerges as Big South contender

When rebuilding Radford was picked sixth out of 11 teams in the Big South preseason men's basketball poll last fall, coach Mike Jones believed his squad was chosen too high.
Perhaps Radford was actually picked too low.
The Highlanders had to replace the top eight scorers from a team that tied for the Big South regular-season title last year. But they are off to a 7-1 start in league play this season, good for second place in the standings.
This is only the second time in Jones' 10 seasons at Radford that the Highlanders have won seven of their first eight Big South games.
"Our guys have certainly shown some promise so far, but there's such a long way to go," Jones said.
Radford, which is 8-6 overall, will carry a four-game winning streak into Tuesday's game at Campbell.
The Highlanders have not played since Jan. 10. They had to postpone last week's two games with Gardner-Webb because a Radford player and a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. But Jones said Monday that additional tests determined that those results were false positives, so his team is able to return to action.
Radford won 21 games last year. But the Highlanders had to replace 85.7% of last year's scoring. Only two Division I teams in the country lost a bigger percentage of their scoring from last season.
All five starters from last year's team are gone, including 2019-20 Big South player of the year Carlik Jones, who is now shining for Louisville as a graduate transfer.
Jones averaged 20.0 points last year, while fellow senior Travis Fields Jr. averaged 13.1 points.
Radford does not boast a big-time scorer like Jones this year, but the Highlanders lead the league in scoring defense (61.8 ppg) and rank second in rebounding margin.
"Defense and rebounding, physicality, grit and determination, those things have certainly showed up in a lot of the games," Mike Jones said. "I've definitely been surprised at their grit, with guys that just haven't played in these situations before. We were down in some games and we came back."
The only team Radford trails in the standings is Winthrop (13-0, 10-0). The Eagles will visit Radford next month.
Jones, whose team won a game in the 2018 NCAA Tournament and tied for the Big South regular-season crown in 2019, said it is too early to tell if he has another title contender on his hands this year.
Radford has so far played only one of the five teams picked ahead of it in the preseason poll — injury-plagued Charleston Southern.
"The hardest stretch of our season is still to come," Jones said.
Radford not only leads the league in scoring defense but also in field-goal percentage defense (39.2%).
"We invest a significant amount of our time together on being good defensively," Jones said. "We want to play with incredible effort every time out.
"Part of being in shape and playing with effort means that you should be able to at least contest a shot when it goes up. And then once it goes up, five guys have a responsibility to rebound."
The Highlanders are outrebounding foes by 7.9 rebounds per game.
"There's a commitment to it," Jones said. "We've done a better job of just rebounding collectively."
Fourth-year junior forward Chyree Walker, who is only 6-foot-5, averages a team-high 7.4 rebounds.
Freshman guard Fah'Mir Ali leads the team in scoring this year with an average of 11.2 points. He scored 20 points in a win at Charleston Southern this month.
"If Carlik was back, he may not have been able to play as many minutes," Jones said of Ali. "We were thinking about redshirting him. … But then once Carlik left, it opened up a big window of opportunity for him and he's taken advantage."
Third-year sophomore forward Dravon Mangum, who sat out last season after transferring from Charlotte, averages 8.9 points.
"He's got an immense amount of talent, so sometimes I want him to do even more," Jones said.
Fourth-year junior center Lewis Djonkam averages 8.4 points.
Eight Radford players average at least 6.0 points. Seven different players have led the team in scoring in a game this season.
"We emphasize 'share the ball’ and making sure that when you see an open teammate, you pass it to him," Jones said.
Last week's false positives were not the first time this month the team has had to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.
The Highlanders were without sophomore guard Quinton-Morton Robertson the past four games because he was quarantining under COVID-19 protocols. Jones would not say if Morton-Robertson tested positive.
Morton-Robertson, a Radford High School graduate averaging 8.9 points, will return to action Tuesday.
Jones did not learn until Sunday that his squad would be facing Campbell on Tuesday and Wednesday.
"It's really hard," he said.
Campbell was supposed to host Hampton on Tuesday and Wednesday, but Hampton had to go on a COVID-19 pause. So the Radford-Campbell series was moved up from next month.