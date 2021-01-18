Surprising Radford emerges as Big South contender

When rebuilding Radford was picked sixth out of 11 teams in the Big South preseason men's basketball poll last fall, coach Mike Jones believed his squad was chosen too high.

Perhaps Radford was actually picked too low.

The Highlanders had to replace the top eight scorers from a team that tied for the Big South regular-season title last year. But they are off to a 7-1 start in league play this season, good for second place in the standings.

This is only the second time in Jones' 10 seasons at Radford that the Highlanders have won seven of their first eight Big South games.

"Our guys have certainly shown some promise so far, but there's such a long way to go," Jones said.

Radford, which is 8-6 overall, will carry a four-game winning streak into Tuesday's game at Campbell.

The Highlanders have not played since Jan. 10. They had to postpone last week's two games with Gardner-Webb because a Radford player and a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. But Jones said Monday that additional tests determined that those results were false positives, so his team is able to return to action.