 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SVU winter sports scrapped through December
0 comments

SVU winter sports scrapped through December

Only $5 for 5 months
Southern Virginia logo
Courtesy Southern Virginia

Southern Virginia University and its league, the Capital Athletic Conference, announced Friday they are suspending winter sports competitions through Dec. 31 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The decisions affect the SVU basketball, indoor track and field, wrestling and swimming teams.

The CAC echoed the winter sports plans of two other Division III leagues with Virginia members. The ODAC announced in July that its winter teams will not have any competitions until Jan. 1. Last week, the USA South postponed basketball games until the spring semester.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Related to this story

Most Popular

McFarling: Extra time a blessing for Hokies
Virginia Tech

McFarling: Extra time a blessing for Hokies

Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente isn’t sure the Hokies would have had enough players available to compete this weekend had the opener remained on schedule — a sobering reminder of how volatile the COVID-19 situation remains.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert