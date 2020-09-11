SVU winter sports scrapped through December

Southern Virginia University and its league, the Capital Athletic Conference, announced Friday they are suspending winter sports competitions through Dec. 31 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The decisions affect the SVU basketball, indoor track and field, wrestling and swimming teams.
The CAC echoed the winter sports plans of two other Division III leagues with Virginia members. The ODAC announced in July that its winter teams will not have any competitions until Jan. 1. Last week, the USA South postponed basketball games until the spring semester.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!