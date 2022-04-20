'Team culture' boosts 20th-ranked Roanoke College softball squad

It has been nine years since the Roanoke College softball team last made the NCAA tournament.

But that drought could end this spring.

The 20th-ranked Maroons (22-10, 8-6 ODAC) were not ranked in the preseason Division III coaches Top 25 poll, but they have been ranked in every subsequent poll — rising as high as No. 10 two weeks ago.

"We're really good this year," senior shortstop/pitcher Shanan Hester said at practice Tuesday at the Moyer Sports Complex in Salem. "We have a really strong team culture here and have just bonded really well, which keeps energy high, keeps intensity up."

"There's a lot of trust on the field, and it shows," junior third baseman Makayla Austin said. "It all comes down to the team culture and how we trust each other on and off the field."

This is the first season in which Roanoke has been ranked since 2013, which was the last time the Maroons made the NCAAs.

"They are probably one of the best as far as chemistry, getting along, … how hard they work," said Roanoke coach Mike Mitchell, who has steered the Maroons since the 2009 season. "We haven't had that, … at this intensity, since probably the 2012, 2013 teams."

The Maroons' ace is junior Jada Karnes, who was one of the standouts on William Byrd High School's state championship team in 2019.

Will Karnes be part of an ODAC championship team this year?

"That's the goal, for sure," Karnes said. "We have the capability to do it. We have the talent and the drive to do it."

Karnes is 16-3 with a 1.99 ERA, 115 strikeouts and 27 walks in 119 2/3 innings. She stymies batters with her curve, screwball and riseball.

"One thing I tell myself every pitch is, 'Focus on each pitch, each batter, each out,’" Karnes said. "I'm not looking ahead."

Karnes ranks first in the ODAC and seventh nationally with her 16 wins. She ranks second in the ODAC in strikeouts and third in the league in ERA.

"She's in the low 60s, with a lot of movement," Mitchell said.

Hester ranks second in the ODAC with a .449 batting average, way up from .326 last year.

"I worked out a lot in the offseason, wanting to do better for the team," Hester said.

"She came in with a mission. She wanted to play in the postseason," Mitchell said.

Austin is batting .387 — also up from .326 last year.

"I've changed how I go to the plate," Austin said. "Last year I was a little timid and this year I know that I can hit the ball."

After going 21-11 overall and 12-6 in the ODAC last year, the Maroons figured they would be good again this year.

They were right. The Maroons got off to an 11-0 start this season.

"The way we play is kind of a wide-open, aggressive style," Mitchell said. "We are trying to swipe extra bases. At the plate, we're aggressive. … Defensively, we're really aggressive, attacking the ball.

"Now, when you play that kind of style, you are not playing it safe. So sometimes you'll go after a ball that may get past you. As a pitcher, you may leave one over the plate as you're attacking the hitter.

"But in the long run, you're better off playing that style."

The Maroons will wrap up their regular season this week with a Thursday doubleheader against Ferrum and a Saturday doubleheader at Eastern Mennonite.

The eight-team, double-elimination ODAC tournament will be held April 29 through May 1 at the Moyer Sports Complex. An automatic bid to the NCAA tournament will be at stake.

But Roanoke is hardly a lock to win the ODAC tournament.

There are also two other nationally ranked teams in the ODAC. Randolph-Macon (27-6 overall) is No. 10 in this week's coaches poll, while defending NCAA champ Virginia Wesleyan (27-10) is No. 15. Roanoke is 1-1 against Randolph-Macon and 0-2 against Virginia Wesleyan this year.

A non-ODAC team from the commonwealth, Christopher Newport, tops the poll. CNU swept a doubleheader from Roanoke last month.

The 10-team ODAC is so deep that Roanoke is only in sixth place in the standings.

Randolph-Macon is in first place with a 12-4 league mark, while Bridgewater and Lynchburg are tied for second at 11-5.

Ferrum, which swept a doubleheader from Virginia Wesleyan last month, is in fourth place with a 9-5 league mark. Virginia Wesleyan is fifth at 10-6.

"It gives the coaches ulcers," Mitchell said of the league's depth.

The Maroons were ranked 12th in last week's Top 25 poll but dropped eight spots this week after splitting doubleheaders with Bridgewater and Guilford.

Roanoke has not won the ODAC tournament since 2012, when the team did so well in the NCAAs that it advanced to the eight-team Division III World Series.

The Maroons made it back to the NCAAs in 2013, receiving an at-large bid.

Mitchell hopes the ODAC can land two or three at-large teams in the NCAAs this year.

In addition to the league champ, the ODAC put two at-large teams in the NCAAs in both 2017 and 2018 and three at-large teams in the 2019 field. There was no NCAA tournament in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Only one ODAC team received an at-large bid last year, when the field was cut to 48 teams because of the pandemic. But the field will be back at its normal size of 62 teams this year.

The Moyer Sports Complex will be the site of the Division III World Series next month.

"It'd be nice to come back and play in front of our home crowd," Mitchell said.

