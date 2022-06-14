Teams at Virginia Tech, UVa, Radford and VMI meet APR standards

Every team at Virginia Tech, Virginia, VMI and Radford has met the minimum academic standard established by the NCAA.

The NCAA released its annual Academic Progress Rate report Tuesday. The report measured athlete retention, academic eligibility and graduation for the 2017-18 through 2020-21 school years. The APR formula involves athletes earning points for remaining eligible, staying in school and graduating.

In a typical year, a four-year score of 930 is the minimum score needed to avoid an NCAA tournament ban and other penalties. But for the second straight year, the NCAA is not issuing any bans or other penalties because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The NCAA made 930 the minimum standard because it equates to a 50% graduation rate.

The NCAA did not make APR scores public last year because of the pandemic but went back to its normal practice this year of announcing the scores.

The four-year rate for all Division I teams was 985. The four-year rate for all Division I football teams was 964. The four-year rate for all Division I men’s basketball teams was 968, while the four-year rate for all Division I women’s basketball teams was 983.

The four-year scores for Virginia Tech teams ranged from 955 by men's soccer to a perfect 1,000 by men’s swimming and diving, men's tennis, women's cross country, women's golf and women's soccer. Men’s basketball had a 984 and football a 964.

The four-year scores at UVa ranged from 975 by men’s basketball to 1,000 by women's cross country, women's golf, women's lacrosse and women's track and field. Football had a 983.

The multiyear scores at VMI included a 931 for men's soccer and a 939 for baseball. The women's swimming and diving team had a 1,000. Men’s basketball had a 975 and football a 960.

The multiyear scores at Radford ranged from 963 by men’s cross country to 1,000 by men’s golf and women's golf. Men’s basketball had a 975.

