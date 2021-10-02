The Citadel fends off No. 18 VMI

The VMI football team has lost custody of the Silver Shako trophy.

The Citadel won "The Military Classic of the South" on Saturday, beating No. 18 VMI 35-24 in Charleston, South Carolina.

The Keydets (3-2, 1-1 Southern Conference) were seeking to beat The Citadel (2-2, 1-0) for the third straight season — a feat VMI has not pulled off since the 1960s.

"It's a tough one to swallow," VMI linebacker Stone Snyder said in a postgame phone interview.

The option-oriented Bulldogs, who were idle last weekend, built a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter and led the rest of the way.

The Bulldogs piled up 477 yards of total offense, including 363 on the ground. Quarterback Jaylan Adams ran for 188 yards and one touchdown on 28 carries and completed two of four passes for 114 yards and one TD. Logan Billings rushed for 112 yards and two TDs.

"They had two weeks to prepare for us and … we had trouble adjusting with a shift tackle-over formation that they had put in over the open week," VMI coach Scott Wachenheim said in a postgame phone interview. "It took us a little bit of time to adjust to that to stop the run game.