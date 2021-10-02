The Citadel fends off No. 18 VMI

The VMI football team has lost custody of the Silver Shako trophy.
The Citadel won "The Military Classic of the South" on Saturday, beating No. 18 VMI 35-24 in Charleston, South Carolina.
The Keydets (3-2, 1-1 Southern Conference) were seeking to beat The Citadel (2-2, 1-0) for the third straight season — a feat VMI has not pulled off since the 1960s.
"It's a tough one to swallow," VMI linebacker Stone Snyder said in a postgame phone interview.
The option-oriented Bulldogs, who were idle last weekend, built a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter and led the rest of the way.
The Bulldogs piled up 477 yards of total offense, including 363 on the ground. Quarterback Jaylan Adams ran for 188 yards and one touchdown on 28 carries and completed two of four passes for 114 yards and one TD. Logan Billings rushed for 112 yards and two TDs.
"They had two weeks to prepare for us and … we had trouble adjusting with a shift tackle-over formation that they had put in over the open week," VMI coach Scott Wachenheim said in a postgame phone interview. "It took us a little bit of time to adjust to that to stop the run game.
"And then late in the game, they just executed at a very high level and made some big-time plays. That happens sometimes if you're not exactly right in your option read and fits."
Collin Ironside started at quarterback for VMI on Saturday.
Ironside led VMI to a win at Cornell two weekends ago after Seth Morgan suffered a sprained ankle and received a helmet-to-helmet hit on the same play in the first quarter of that game.
Ironside started last weekend's win over Wofford. Morgan, who was not cleared to play until two days before that game, was not used in that game. Morgan had left concussion protocol but his ankle was not 100%.
Wachenheim told Morgan and Ironside on Monday that Ironside would start against The Citadel.
"Seth wasn't 100% at that time," Wachenheim said. "But on Wednesday at practice he was, and so I told them they'd both play. I didn't know when I was going to put Seth in."
Ironside played only three possessions Saturday. With VMI down 14-0, Wachenheim replaced Ironside with Morgan early in the second quarter. Morgan played the rest of the way.
"I had my ankle taped up and I felt that I was capable of doing anything that they asked," Morgan said in a postgame phone interview. "Just didn't execute completely."
"[Morgan] was doing a better job moving the team, so I left him in the game," Wachenheim said.
Morgan completed 20 of 30 passes for 208 yards and one TD with two interceptions. Ironside completed five of nine passes for 34 yards.
VMI running back Korey Bridy ran for 85 yards and two TDs.
On a drive that was set up by Chance Knox's 84-yard kickoff return, Bridy scored on a 4-yard run to cut the lead to 28-24 with 14:55 left in the fourth quarter.
But Emeka Nwanze scored on a 22-yard run to extend the lead to 35-24 with 6:42 to go. The 15-play drive featured two successful fourth-down runs.
VMI's next two series ended with interceptions. Morgan was picked off in the end zone and at the Citadel 12.
"I've got to take better care of the ball in crunch time," Morgan said.
VMI committed three turnovers, including a Jakob Herres fumble at The Citadel 9 in the third quarter.
The Bulldogs scored on their first offensive play. Raleigh Webb hauled in an Adams play-action pass at The Citadel 43 and sprinted to the end zone for an 80-yard touchdown catch.
Late in the first quarter, the Bulldogs stopped Bridy for no gain on fourth-and-1 from The Citadel 48.
Eight plays later, Billings burst up the middle for a 14-yard TD run to extend the lead to 14-0 with 14:53 left in the second quarter.
Morgan then entered the game and led VMI on a 10-play touchdown drive. After a leaping, 25-yard catch by Herres on third down, Bridy scored on a 3-yard run to cut the lead to 14-7.
Billings scored on a 40-yard TD run to extend the lead to 21-7 with 8:36 left in the second quarter.
Jerry Rice (Lord Botetourt) kicked a 23-yard field goal to cut the lead to 21-10.
In the third quarter, VMI's Eric Weaver tackled Adams for no gain on fourth-and-1 at The Citadel 43. Eight plays later, Morgan teamed with Knox on a 18-yard TD pass.
On a drive that featured a 68-yard run by Adams, Adams scored on a 3-yard run to extend the lead to 28-17 with 1:09 left in the third.