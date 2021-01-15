 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Citadel-VMI basketball preview capsule
0 comments

The Citadel-VMI basketball preview capsule

{{featured_button_text}}
VMI logo

Men’s Basketball

Saturday

The Citadel at VMI

1 p.m. at Cameron Hall

TV: ESPN Plus (streaming)

Records: The Citadel 8-1, 1-1 Southern Conference; VMI 6-6, 1-2

Notes: The Citadel suffered its first loss Wednesday, falling to visiting Furman 94-88. … Only four of the Bulldogs' wins have come against Division I foes. … The Bulldogs already have won more games than they did last season, when they went 6-24 overall and 0-18 in league play. … Three straight games involving The Citadel were postponed in late December and early January because of COVID-19 issues, including one game that was postponed because of issues in The Citadel program. … Both of VMI's games last week were postponed — one because of issues in the ETSU program and one because of issues in the VMI program. VMI returned to action Wednesday, falling to Wofford. VMI will make up the game at ETSU on Monday. … The Bulldogs, steered by ex-VMI coach Duggar Baucom, rank second in Division I in scoring offense (92.2 ppg). The Citadel leads Division I in 3-pointers per game (14.2), with VMI ranked fourth (11.3). … Greg Parham averages 17.7 points for VMI, while Hayden Brown is tied for fifth nationally with an average of 22.8 points for the Bulldogs.

— Mark Berman

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert