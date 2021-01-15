The Citadel-VMI basketball preview capsule

Notes: The Citadel suffered its first loss Wednesday, falling to visiting Furman 94-88. … Only four of the Bulldogs' wins have come against Division I foes. … The Bulldogs already have won more games than they did last season, when they went 6-24 overall and 0-18 in league play. … Three straight games involving The Citadel were postponed in late December and early January because of COVID-19 issues, including one game that was postponed because of issues in The Citadel program. … Both of VMI's games last week were postponed — one because of issues in the ETSU program and one because of issues in the VMI program. VMI returned to action Wednesday, falling to Wofford. VMI will make up the game at ETSU on Monday. … The Bulldogs, steered by ex-VMI coach Duggar Baucom, rank second in Division I in scoring offense (92.2 ppg). The Citadel leads Division I in 3-pointers per game (14.2), with VMI ranked fourth (11.3). … Greg Parham averages 17.7 points for VMI, while Hayden Brown is tied for fifth nationally with an average of 22.8 points for the Bulldogs.