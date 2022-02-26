Top-seeded W&L upset by Shenandoah in ODAC women's semifinal

Shenandoah coach Melissa Smeltzer-Kraft was quick to share a couple of numbers concerning her Hornets' history with the Washington and Lee women's basketball team.

The last time the two ODAC rivals faced each other?

"Eighty-seven days ago. ... Dec. 1," Smeltzer-Kraft said. "A long time ago. I've had a lot of thoughts about facing them since then."

And how long had it been since Shenendoah celebrated a victory over the Generals?

"For the record, it's been 1,098 days since we beat them," she said.

The Hornets hit the reset on both counts Saturday night in the ODAC women's basketball tournament semifinal, upsetting the top-seeded Generals 67-59 to advance to Sunday's championship game against the winner of Saturday's late game between Lynchburg and Randolph-Macon at Salem Civic Center.

It was the seventh straight win for Shenandoah (21-5) and its 14th win in the last 15. And it puts the Hornets just a win away from claiming the ODAC's automatic bid into next week's NCAA Division III women's basketball tournament.

"We're a senior-laden team with five seniors who get significant minutes, and they've had time to think about all of the losses we've accumulated to W&L over the years," Smeltzer-Kraft said. "We worked really hard last night (in a win over Guilford in the quarterfinals) and our players are really motivated."

The Hornets were led by one of those seniors, Olivia Weinel with 22 points, which included going 8 for 8 from the free-throw line. The conference's defensive player of the year Sierra St. Cyr added 18 points, nine rebounds, two steals and a block.

For Washington and Lee (20-6), it was the second loss in four games. The Generals spent much of the first half trying to find their footing on offense and trailed by 11, 30-19 at the half.

"They put us on our heels right from the beginning," W&L coach Christine Clancy said. "It took us a long time to find that offensive rhythm. By the time we did, we had dug ourselves too much of a hole."

Clancy said the Generals tried to shake things up in the third quarter by getting more aggressive on defense, which led to an 18-5 run, and their first lead since early in the first half, when Jordan Diehl hit a pair of free throws with 3:17 to play in the quarter that made the score 37-35.

"We dug in defensively and got some stops, some steals, some boards," Clancy said. "We were able to start running in transition, where I think we have an advantage. But if you're not getting stops and live-ball rebounds and turnovers, it's hard to push the tempo."

Shenandoah regained its footing after falling behind and began attacking the basket and drawing fouls. The Hornets regained the lead before the end of the quarter with the help of four free throws and a 3-pointer from St. John.

In the fourth quarter, Shenandoah went on a 10-run to get its lead back to double figures, and W&L was unable to catch up again.

Diehl led the Generals with 12 points and ODAC player of the year Megan Horn finished with 11.

Now comes the waiting game for W&L, which came into the weekend ranked third in the NCAA's Division III Region VI. The Generals will have to wait to see if that is a strong enough standing to earn an NCAA tourney at-large bid.

"The beautiful thing is that we put ourselves in a position where we can get an at-large," Clancy said. "We're really hopeful, and everyone else who is supposed to win does, maybe we'll get some good news."