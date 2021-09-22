Toutville, Virginia Week 4: Prowling Wolves, predatory Eagles

We lost it.
Not just our first lock – Indiana (+3.5) blew a 14-0 lead last week to fall to No. 8 Cincinnati 38-24, dropping our season record to 4-1 against the spread on picks – but also the name of this feature itself.
A gentleman on the West Coast politely informed me on Saturday that he had trademarked the phrase “This Week in Gambling.” So this Botetourt County boy apologized to the great mind who’d thought alike and began brainstorming a new name, preferably one that still serves up winners but gives the feature a more local feel.
Say hello to “Toutville, Virginia.”
READER QUESTION
We’ll start with this note from Tom, for reasons that will become obvious: I’ve enjoyed reading your column on sports gambling. However as a non-gambler, I don’t understand the information you provide that is in the parentheses. Could you explain what this means and how that helps one to decide how to bet? I’m sure this is very elementary but I have no clue.
Apologies to Tom and others who would have appreciated a primer when this feature started. The first number in parenthesis is the point spread. If a team has a minus sign in front of the number, that means it is favored and must win by more than that number of points to win the bet.
A team with a plus sign in front of the number is the underdog. It will cash the bet by winning the game outright or losing by fewer than the designated points.
The second number (O/U) is the over-under, or total on the game. Bettors can select whether the combined points scored in the game will be greater or fewer than that number. If the score falls exactly on the total (or the point spread), all bets are refunded.
As for shorthand, ATS stands for “against the spread.” Hope this helps.
ACC LINES/NOTES FOR WEEK 4 (AMAC’S LINE LEAN IN BOLD)
Wake Forest (+4, O/U 68.5) at Virginia: Deacons are 3-0 but have covered just once this year; Cavs are on a 5-0 spread run as a home favorite.
Liberty (-6, O/U 53) at Syracuse: Flames have covered in eight straight as favorites; Orange is 0-6 ATS in past six games after a straight-up win, which is the case here.
Richmond (no line) at Virginia Tech: Hokies have the allure of an open date after this one, and they don’t want two weeks to stew on a subpar performance.
New Hampshire (no line) at Pitt: Panthers, smarting from last week’s loss to Western Michigan, wrap up nonconference play before eight straight ACC games.
Missouri (-2, O/U 59) at Boston College: Tigers have failed to cover in six straight games; Eagles are 17-8-1 ATS in last 26 as underdogs.
Central Connecticut State (no line) at Miami: Miami’s opponent was my ACC lock of the week each of the previous two weeks – and cashed with ease. Oddsmakers will adjust.
Louisville (-2, O/U 62.5) at Florida State: Cardinals are 1-5-1 ATS in their past seven road tilts; Seminoles haven’t started 0-4 since 1974.
Clemson (-10, O/U 47) at N.C. State: Tigers are 0-6 in past six September games and have failed to cover in past four overall; Wolfpack 7-1 ATS in past eight home games.
UNC (-12, O/U 63) vs. Georgia Tech at Mercedes-Benz Stadium: Tar Heels 4-1 ATS in past five September games; Jackets 4-10 ATS in past 14 that month.
Kansas (+16, O/U 57.5) at Duke: Jayhawks 1-10 ATS in past 11 games as a pup; Devils 37-15-1 ATS in past 53 nonconference games.
AMAC’S ACC LOCK OF THE WEEK (2-0 ATS)
N.C. State +10
WEEK 3 OVERACHIEVERS
ACC: Georgia Tech (+27.5) lost to Clemson 14-8
Nation: Minnesota (+2.5) beat Colorado 30-0
TIP OF THE WEEK: THE CASHOUT CONUNDRUM
It looks so tempting: The game’s still going on, and the legal app where you’ve placed your bet is offering you the opportunity to take less of a profit now to settle up immediately.
Resist this temptation. Even if the money seems generous and you’re nervous about your team holding on, the odds you’re getting here are never good.
You’ve made a smart betting choice that has put you in an advantageous position. Let your wager ride. Even if you might drop a few heartbreakers, this approach will maximize your profits over time.
AMAC’S PESKY PUP OF THE WEEK (2-1 SU, 2-1 ATS)
Boston College +2 over Missouri
We’ll stay in the ACC this week. Alumni Stadium is far from the most intimidating venue out there, but the Eagles bow up in their building. They’re 5-1 ATS in the past six games as a home underdog. Missouri has covered in just seven of its past 28 road games. An embattled conference gets a win here against the SEC.
FEEDBACK WELCOME
Have a question about sports betting, something you’d like to see in this space or a triumphant/disastrous gambling story to share? Email me at aaron.mcfarling@roanoke.com or find me on Twitter at @aaronmcfarling. Good luck, all!