Toutville, Virginia Week 4: Prowling Wolves, predatory Eagles

We lost it.

Not just our first lock – Indiana (+3.5) blew a 14-0 lead last week to fall to No. 8 Cincinnati 38-24, dropping our season record to 4-1 against the spread on picks – but also the name of this feature itself.

A gentleman on the West Coast politely informed me on Saturday that he had trademarked the phrase “This Week in Gambling.” So this Botetourt County boy apologized to the great mind who’d thought alike and began brainstorming a new name, preferably one that still serves up winners but gives the feature a more local feel.

Say hello to “Toutville, Virginia.”

READER QUESTION

We’ll start with this note from Tom, for reasons that will become obvious: I’ve enjoyed reading your column on sports gambling. However as a non-gambler, I don’t understand the information you provide that is in the parentheses. Could you explain what this means and how that helps one to decide how to bet? I’m sure this is very elementary but I have no clue.