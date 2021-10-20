Toutville, Week 8: Tiger pups and can't-miss deals

Drat! The impossible has happened.
The oddsmakers have adjusted to Clemson.
That’s rotten news for those of us bettors who’ve been profiting on the atypical struggles of the Tigers. Fading Clemson and its moribund offense has been a booming business all season, particularly in Toutville.
The Tigers are one of four teams – along with Kansas, Missouri and New Mexico – that have yet to cover a single spread in 2021. They’re 0-6 against the number. And oddsmakers, who’ve continued to make Clemson a double-digit favorite week after week, at last have seen enough.
This week’s showcase ACC game features the Tigers visiting Pitt. The Panthers opened as a 3-point favorite, and that number has held firm so far.
This marks the first time the Tigers have been underdogs in an ACC game since Oct. 1, 2016, when they beat Lamar Jackson and Louisvlle 42-36 as a 1-point pup.
And you know what? I’m ready to buy low.
Let’s dig more into Week 8.
ACC lines and notes (Amac’s line lean in bold)
Wake Forest (-3, O/U 52.5) at Army: Look past that glittering 6-0 record and you’ll see the Deacons have covered just twice this season and are 1-5 ATS in their past six games as a favorite. The Black Knights have covered in four straight as underdogs and five of six as home pups.
UMass (+35, O/U 60) at Florida State: The Minutemen tend to lie down against everybody, but they’re particularly charitable against ACC foes, covering just once in their past six in those spots. Chance here for FSU to vent its frustrations.
Syracuse (+3.5, O/U 45.5) at Virginia Tech: The Orange keep getting disrespected by oddsmakers -- and keep covering. They’re on a 5-0 spread run, while the Hokies have failed to cover in four in a row.
Clemson (+3, O/U 48) at Pitt: The Tigers haven’t covered a spread since wrecking Notre Dame 34-10 in the 2020 ACC title game. As explained above, it’s rare to find them as pup, but they’re 8-2 ATS in their past 10 when getting points.
Boston College (+6, O/U 57) at Louisville: The Eagles have covered in four straight in this Atlantic Division series; the Cardinals have struggled coming off an open date, going 1-5 ATS in their past six.
N.C. State (-3, O/U 51.5) at Miami: Being at home doesn’t help the Canes, who are 1-7 ATS in their past eight at Hard Rock. The Wolfpack have covered in five of their past six ACC tilts.
Georgia Tech (-7, O/U 62) at Virginia: The Cavaliers have covered six of their past seven games as a favorite and are 19-6-1 ATS in their past 26 at Scott Stadium. The Jackets have struggled with success. In their past 10 games following a win, they’re 1-9 ATS.
Amac’s ACC lock of the week (4-2 ATS)
Army +3
Week 7 overachievers
ACC: UVa (-10.5) beat Duke 48-0
Nation: Louisiana-Monroe (+33) beat Liberty 31-28
Tip of the Week: Open those apps!
The NBA opened its season on Tuesday, and with that came many of the come-ons that we saw when the gambling apps launched in Virginia last year: deposit bonuses, profit boosts and no-brainer odds. Always peruse these and take advantage of the best ones.
The same thing happened when the NHL season began earlier this month. You can expect similar largesse when college hoops opens in three weeks. And big events (World Series, Super Bowl, NBA Finals) also bring out the attractive offers.
Even if you normally open your gambling apps only on weekends to bet on football, these opportunities call for some selectively aggressive strikes. It’s a great way to build your bankroll for the sports you prefer betting regularly.
Amac’s Pesky Pup of the Week (4-3 ATS, 4-3 SU)
Bowling Green +3 over Eastern Michigan
Former Virginia Tech offensive coordinator Scot Leffler is feeling some heat as the head man at Bowling Green given his 2-5 record, but gamblers would be willing to give him an extension and a raise. His Falcons are 6-1 ATS this season and have covered in six in a row as a pup. EMU is 4-3 but has covered just twice in 2021.
Have a question or comment about sports gambling? Email me at aaron.mcfarling@roanoke.com or find me on Twitter at @aaronmcfarling. Good luck, gang!