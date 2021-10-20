Toutville, Week 8: Tiger pups and can't-miss deals

UMass (+35, O/U 60) at Florida State: The Minutemen tend to lie down against everybody, but they’re particularly charitable against ACC foes, covering just once in their past six in those spots. Chance here for FSU to vent its frustrations.

Syracuse (+3.5, O/U 45.5) at Virginia Tech: The Orange keep getting disrespected by oddsmakers -- and keep covering. They’re on a 5-0 spread run, while the Hokies have failed to cover in four in a row.

Clemson (+3, O/U 48) at Pitt: The Tigers haven’t covered a spread since wrecking Notre Dame 34-10 in the 2020 ACC title game. As explained above, it’s rare to find them as pup, but they’re 8-2 ATS in their past 10 when getting points.

Boston College (+6, O/U 57) at Louisville: The Eagles have covered in four straight in this Atlantic Division series; the Cardinals have struggled coming off an open date, going 1-5 ATS in their past six.

N.C. State (-3, O/U 51.5) at Miami: Being at home doesn’t help the Canes, who are 1-7 ATS in their past eight at Hard Rock. The Wolfpack have covered in five of their past six ACC tilts.