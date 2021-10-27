Toutville, Week 9: Control vs. command

For a baseball pitcher, there’s a vital difference between control and command.

Having control means that you generally throw strikes and minimize walks. Having command means you can throw any pitch in your repertoire exactly where you want it, regardless of the count or the hitter’s strengths.

As bettors, we want command.

Control is a good start. You’ll often hear bettors talk about needing to “control” themselves — resisting the human urge to double down after losses, avoiding the 10-team parlays that tempt them with early-retirement payouts, stopping when they’ve reached their limit for a certain day or week, etc.

Trust me, I’ve committed every one of these sins at some point.

The incremental betting strategy outlined in Week 1 of Toutville — or something similar to it that suits your personal style — is a great way to impose some control on your bankroll. Gone is one of the greatest challenges of gambling: deciding how much to bet. Your system does that for you.