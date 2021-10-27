Toutville, Week 9: Control vs. command

For a baseball pitcher, there’s a vital difference between control and command.
Having control means that you generally throw strikes and minimize walks. Having command means you can throw any pitch in your repertoire exactly where you want it, regardless of the count or the hitter’s strengths.
As bettors, we want command.
Control is a good start. You’ll often hear bettors talk about needing to “control” themselves — resisting the human urge to double down after losses, avoiding the 10-team parlays that tempt them with early-retirement payouts, stopping when they’ve reached their limit for a certain day or week, etc.
Trust me, I’ve committed every one of these sins at some point.
The incremental betting strategy outlined in Week 1 of Toutville — or something similar to it that suits your personal style — is a great way to impose some control on your bankroll. Gone is one of the greatest challenges of gambling: deciding how much to bet. Your system does that for you.
To get to command, though, we have to go beyond that. Finesse is involved. This means being able to pick out the perfect profit boosts and strike. It means taking an entire day off from football betting if we don’t see a line we like. It means knowing exactly when to make withdrawals from our account — or when to put a pause on deposits.
After a brilliant start to the season, Toutville has been in a slump. Last week was a harsh reminder that Army cadets are trained to defend our nation and not necessarily the deep post. Our locks are now just one game over .500 (8-7) against the spread, falling dangerously close to “a-monkey-could-do-better” territory.
But you know what? I’ve been toein’ this slab for a long time. I know I’m going to give up some runs. I’m going to put some runners on base.
But we can get out of this jam. Let’s make that perfect pitch. Control is the least we can have; let’s show some command.
Onward to Week 9.
ACC lines and notes (Amac’s line lean in bold)
Miami (+9.5, O/U 61.5) at Pitt
The Hurricanes typically play well against the Panthers. They’ve covered in five of the past six meetings in this series and five of the past six in Western Pennsylvania. They’re also 5-1 ATS in their past six as a road underdog.
Virginia Tech (+4, O/U 56) at Georgia Tech
It’s hard to put much faith in either of these two teams, who are a combined 4-10 against the spread in their past seven conference games. When in doubt, take the points — and hope that the Hokies find an overdue getaway from Lane Stadium to their liking.
Boston College (+6, O/U 50.5) at Syracuse
My beloved Eagles (in a betting sense) have been letting me down. They’re covered just once in their past five as an underdog. The Orange are 6-0 ATS in their past six ACC games. Pains me to do it, but I’ll take the chalk.
Florida State (+10, O/U 47.5) at Clemson
No, blasting UMass last week doesn’t fix FSU. But the Tigers still haven’t covered a spread all season, and you want me to lay 10 points with them? No thanks.
Duke (+16.5, O/U 71) at Wake Forest
OK, Wake. I’m a believer now, despite your 2-5 ATS record in your past seven as a favorite. The Blue Devils inspire zero confidence. They’re 0-6 ATS in their past six road games — five of those as a pup.
North Carolina (+3.5, O/U 62) at Notre Dame
The Tar Heels have covered in just two of their past seven road games and one of their past five as an underdog. The Irish are 9-3 ATS in their past 12 against teams with winning records.
Louisville (+6.5, O/U 56) at N.C. State
If it feels like the Wolfpack are up and down, it’s because they are. The past five times they’ve lost a game outright, they’ve covered in their next one. Louisville has been a feisty pup, but N.C. State has beaten the Vegas number in eight of its past 10 as a home fave.
Virginia (+2.5, O/U 63) at BYU
The trends have been endorsing the Cavaliers for weeks, and bettors have been rewarded for following them. Same story here. UVa has covered in four straight overall and five in a row out of conference. BYU is just 1-5 ATS in its past six as a home favorite.
Amac’s ACC lock of the week (4-3 ATS)
Virginia +2.5
Week 8 overachievers
ACC: Florida State (-35) defeated UMass 59-3
Nation: New Mexico (+20) beat Wyoming 14-3
Amac’s Pesky Pup of the Week (4-4 ATS, 4-4 SU)
Iowa +3.5 at Wisconsin
I couldn’t tell you the last time I saw a college game with an over-under of 36.5. Defense will be on full display in Madison, where a fumble recovery or pick could be the difference. The Hawkeyes have covered in five straight road games and are 4-0-1 in their past five as a pup. Wisky’s covered just once in its past five as a home fave.