Toutville: Wrapping up the 1st week of bowl season

Score one for the betting public.

Thanks to a huge day for NFL favorites (10-2 against the spread) this past Sunday, the Las Vegas Review Journal reported this week that the city’s sportsbooks lost millions that day, with BetMGM and Caesars each reporting seven-figure losses.

Our hearts bleed for them.

Seriously, though, here’s hoping you got a piece of that largesse. Unfortunately, a great day for favorites typically doesn’t mean a great day for Toutville. We love our moneyline underdogs in this town, and there was only a single one out of Sunday’s 12 games that won outright: the Falcons, who beat Carolina as a 2.5-point pup.

Monday night’s Rams upset of the Cardinals was a step back in the right direction, at least around here. Just in time for us to complete our handicapping of the first week of bowl season.

Reminder of last week’s picks:

Bahamas Bowl, Friday: Middle Tennessee +10 over Toledo

Cure Bowl, Friday: Northern Illinois +10 over Coastal Carolina

Boca Raton Bowl, Saturday: Western Kentucky +2.5 over Appalachian State

New Mexico Bowl, Saturday: UTEP +10.5 over Fresno State

Independence Bowl, Saturday: BYU -6.5 over UAB

LendingTree Bowl, Saturday: Liberty -8.5 over Eastern Michigan

And now, the rest of the week:

LA BOWL (Saturday)

Utah State (+7, O/U 67.5) vs. Oregon State. USU quarterback Logan Bonner needs just eight yards to break Jordan Love’s single-season school record for passing yards (3,567). After going 1-5 during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, the Aggies are 10-3 and the Mountain West Conference champs. They have a shot to win this outright.

NEW ORLEANS BOWL (Saturday)

Louisiana Lafayette (-5, O/U 55) vs. Marshall. This is the swan song for Ragin’ Cajuns QB Levi Lewis, who’s gone 34-7 as a starter. ULL will be without coach Billy Napier, who took the Florida job, but has the nation’s 11th-ranked scoring defense and a 12-game winning streak. The Thundering Herd dropped two of its last three regular-season tilts.

MYRTLE BEACH BOWL (Monday)

Old Dominion (+9.5, O/U 52.5) vs. Tulsa. Despite its just-good-enough-for-bowl-eligibility record (6-6), ODU is 9-3 against the spread this year, which is tied for the seventh-best mark in the country. Tulsa has a balance offense and put a mighty scare into Cincinnati before losing 28-20 on Nov. 6. Still, this feels like a lot of points to give with a 6-6 squad – even one that played an ambitious nonconference schedule.

FAMOUS IDAHO POTATO BOWL (Tuesday)

Kent State (+3, O/U 59) vs. Wyoming. This is a strong candidate for Least Interesting Bowl Game of the Year, but if you like to see teams run the ball, you’ll be entertained. Kent State has the fourth-best rushing attack in the country while Wyoming’s ground game is ranked 27th. Neither team has done much defensively to stop the run, either.

FRISCO BOWL (Tuesday)

UTSA (-2.5, O/U 49.5) vs. San Diego State. Our first bowl game with a sub-50 over/under features a San Diego State squad with an offense ranked 110th in the country and a defense ranked 14th. Rushing yards will be hard to come by for both sides. We’ll lay the small number with a team enjoying a dream season at 12-1.

ARMED FORCES BOWL (Wednesday)

Missouri (+3.5, O/U 58) vs. Army. Despite the immense disappointment of losing to Navy, the Black Knights are well-positioned to bounce back and win this game. Their offense has evolved a bit from what we’re used to but still relies heavily on the run, and the Tigers are woeful against ground attacks (124th nationally). Missouri also is 3-9 against the spread this season.

