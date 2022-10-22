Transfers help Radford men's basketball reload

RADFORD — Bryan Antoine played in the Final Four last season.

Onyebuchi Ezeakudo played in the ACC last season.

This season, they will be playing at the Dedmon Center.

Radford men's basketball coach Darris Nichols brought in Antoine, Ezeakudo and five other transfers this year as part of a roster makeover at the Big South school.

"A lot of players on this team … have something to prove," said Ezeakudo, a graduate transfer from ACC also-ran Pittsburgh.

Only three players are back from last season's 11-18 team.

"Even though we're like a new team, … I feel like we've all jelled pretty well," Antoine said.

Antoine, a senior who will see action at point guard and on the wing, played 19 minutes in Villanova's Final Four loss to Kansas in April.

"Not a lot of guys have reached that far, so I feel like those small things that I learned at 'Nova, I can pass it on to these guys," Antoine said.

The team's other Division I transfers are Souleymane Koureissi, a graduate transfer from 2022 Atlantic-10 tournament champ Richmond; DaQuan Smith, a fifth-year senior from 2022 Ohio Valley Conference champ Murray State; and Madiaw Niang, a graduate transfer from Conference USA member Florida Atlantic.

"We tried to get guys from winning programs, that come from maybe a higher level," said Nichols, who is entering his second season as the Highlanders' coach. "Come over here and you can have a bigger role possibly."

Antoine will be the first former McDonald's high school All-American to ever play for Radford. When Antoine was in high school and Nichols was a Florida assistant, Nichols tried to recruit him to the Gators.

Antoine was plagued by injuries in his three seasons at Villanova, limiting him to a total of 46 games. Last season, he missed all of November and part of December because of a patella tendon injury. He played in 20 games last season, averaging 10 minutes and 1.5 points.

"I was probably the most unluckiest college player in my first three years," he said. "I never really got to start off at 100%."

"He can make a big impact," Nichols said. "With him it's all about just getting him confidence, coming after a time where you're a McDonald's All-American, a five-star [recruit] and … you don't get what you thought you were going to get out of it."

Antoine entered the transfer portal after Jay Wright retired as Villanova’s coach.

"For me to grow into a different person, I felt like it was best for me to leave there," Antoine said.

Ezeakudo began his Pitt career as a walk-on but eventually earned a scholarship there. He played in 32 games as a senior last season, starting 12. He averaged 2.1 points and 18.7 minutes last season.

"I started at Pitt as a walk-on and worked my way up from there, so I always feel like I have something to prove," he said.

He entered the transfer portal after opting to use his extra year of eligibility.

"I decided to … see if there'd be another opportunity, to go to a place where I could really have a big impact and help a team compete," Ezeakudo said.

He will see action at point guard and on the wing.

"He's a solid guy with the ball, but he can also score," Nichols said.

Smith spent the past four years at Murray State, where Radford assistant Shane Nichols used to be an assistant. Smith averaged 3.5 points and 12.8 minutes in 33 games off the bench last season, helping the 31-3 Racers advance to the NCAA tournament. He will see action at point guard and on the wing.

"Smith is going to be really good for us," Darris Nichols said.

The 6-10 Niang, a Senegal native, averaged 2.1 points and 6.4 minutes as a senior at Florida Atlantic last season. The 6-10 Koureissi scored a total of 13 points in 14 games as a Richmond senior last season.

Nichols has also added two junior-college transfers — Justin Archer and 6-10 D'Auntray Pierce.

"We wanted to get bigger," Nichols said.

The freshman class includes forward Ibu Yamazaki, who attended the same high school in Japan as Rui Hachimura of the Washington Wizards. He played for Japan at the 2021 FIBA Under-19 World Cup.

"He can help us. He's … still trying to get better with his English," Nichols said.

The other scholarship freshmen are Kenyon Giles and Kyle Burns.

Radford will begin the season with two stern nonleague tests. Radford will open on Nov. 7 at Marquette in game that will air on Fox Sports 1. Radford will visit Notre Dame on Nov. 10 in a game that will air on the ACC Network. The two games will bring Radford a total of $175,000.

The Highlanders went 7-9 in the Big South last season.

With Hampton and North Carolina A&T having bolted to the Colonial Athletic Association, the Big South has scrapped divisional play. The Highlanders have been picked to finish fifth in the 10-team Big South this year by the Lindy's Sports basketball preview magazine.

"The [team's] overall skill level … is a lot better than it was a year ago," Nichols said.

Guard Josiah Jeffers, who averaged a team-high 10 points last year, is Radford's only returning starter.

The other starters were Bryan Hart, who was a graduate student last season; Lewis Djonkam, who has joined Morgan State as a graduate transfer; Dravon Mangum, who transferred to Louisiana Tech; and Rashun Williams, who transferred to Division II member Texas-Tyler.

Backup Xavier Lipscomb transferred to Mount St. Mary's. Aretese Stapleton transferred to a Division II school, while Camron McNeil and Tai'Reon Joseph transferred to junior colleges.

"We needed to get better," Nichols said. "Some of the guys, they wanted a bigger role, but the role wasn't going to be as big as they thought if they came back."

In addition to Jeffers, Shaquan Jules and Derrick Jones Jr. are also back from last year's team.

Nichols expects Radford to be better offensively this year.

"Last year we had our challenges being able to get out in transition to create easier baskets," he said. "Some of the guards we have, I think they're better finishing around the rim and getting out in transition."