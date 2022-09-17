Turnovers hurt VMI in loss to Cornell

LEXINGTON — The VMI offense had as many turnovers as touchdowns Saturday.

Ivy League member Cornell capitalized on three VMI turnovers in a 28-22 win at Foster Stadium.

VMI (1-2) trailed 21-2 at halftime and 28-2 after three quarters. All of VMI's touchdowns came in the final six minutes of the game.

"We did not start fast. That is 100% on the head football coach," VMI coach Scott Wachenheim said. "I've got to do a better job preparing our football team to ... play at our very best from the opening drive on. That's been an issue that we've had for more than one season."

The Keydets were picked off twice and fumbled the ball away on a sack. One of the interceptions was returned for a Cornell touchdown, while the other two turnovers paved the way for Cornell touchdowns.

"We hurt ourselves with penalties and turnovers and sacks," Wachenheim said. "Teams that turn over the ball and have penalties, that's on the head football coach."

Cornell recorded six sacks. VMI was penalized six times.

It was the season opener for Cornell, which was picked last in the Ivy League's preseason poll. Cornell went 2-8 last year, including a loss to VMI.

VMI starting QB Seth Morgan completed eight of 15 passes for 83 yards before being pulled late in the third quarter. In the first half, Morgan fumbled the ball away on a sack and threw a pick six.

Wachenheim had no comment when he was asked about how Morgan played Saturday.

Backup QB Collin Ironside completed 16 of 18 passes for 275 yards and one TD with one interception. He also ran for a TD.

VMI declined to make Morgan and Ironside available for postgame interviews.

Morgan threw for 2,175 yards last season and has thrown for 300 yards this year.

The Keydets will be idle next weekend. Their next game is at Western Carolina on Oct. 1.

Will there be a change in starting QBs for the Western Carolina game?

"There could be. There might not be," Wachenheim said.

Jameson Wang threw two TD passes for the Big Red, including one in the first quarter.

The Keydets had third-and-goal from the Cornell 1 later in the quarter. But Morgan and Hunter Rice were each stopped for no gain.

Late in the first quarter, VMI fifth-year senior nose tackle Eric Weaver tackled running back Eddy Tillman in the end zone for a safety to cut the lead to 7-2.

"It feels great," Weaver said of the safety. "I haven't had any points yet. Today was the day."

On Cornell's next possession, VMI cornerback Austin White picked off a pass by Cornell backup QB Luke Duby and returned it 40 yards to the Cornell 44.

But Morgan was stripped of the ball on a sack on the next play, with Cornell's Jake Stebbins returning the fumble 4 yards to the VMI 33.

Cornell coach David Archer then put Wang back in at quarterback. Six plays later, Gannon Carothers scored on a 2-yard run to extend the Cornell lead to 14-2 with 4:41 left in the second quarter.

VMI's next possession also ended with a turnover. Cornell linebacker Holt Fletcher picked off a Morgan pass and returned it 11 yards for a touchdown to extend the lead to 21-2 with 3:43 left in the second quarter.

With VMI down 21-2 late in the third quarter, Morgan was pulled in favor of Ironside.

"We only had two points," Wachenheim said. "I thought about making the change at halftime. Seth asked me to have one more series, so I wanted to honor that request."

But on Ironside's second play after entering the game, Ironside was picked off at the VMI 31 by Demetrius Harris. Six plays later, Wang threw a 3-yard TD pass to extend the lead to 28-2 late in the third.

In the fourth quarter, VMI's Max Brimigion blocked an Ayden McCarter punt. VMI's Noel Innocent recovered the ball at the Cornell 42.

"We kind of saw him during warmups do some rugby-style [punts] and we just knew we wanted to pressure the rugby," Brimigion said. "I came free off the edge and I was able to get over there and get that."

After the block, Patrick Henry graduate Leroy Thomas made a diving catch on a 41-yard Ironside pass to the Cornell 1. Rice (Lord Botetourt) scored on a 1-yard run to cut the lead to 28-9 with 5:36 to go.

Ironside threw a 3-yard TD pass to Chance Knox with 3:54 to go. The TD was set up by Ironside's 63-yard pass to freshman Isaiah Lemmond.

Ironside scored on a 6-yard TD run with five seconds left. But as was the case after the previous two touchdowns, VMI did not recover the onside kick.