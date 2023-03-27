SEATTLE — This is the final college basketball season for Virginia Tech guard Kayana Traylor.

But her younger sister Ashlyn Traylor, who was a freshman star for the Radford women's basketball team this season, will still have family in the New River Valley next season.

Ashlyn's other two sisters will be joining her on the Radford women's basketball team.

Pa'Shence Walker, a freshman at a junior college, and Adelyn Walker, a high school senior, each said in a phone interview Sunday that she has verbally committed to play for the Highlanders next season.

"Can't wait. We're so excited," Pa'Shence Walker said in a phone interview from Arizona. "I just wanted another opportunity to play with both my sisters. … We are thrilled."

"I'm super excited," Adelyn Walker said in a separate phone interview from Arizona. "I can't wait."

The four guards are the daughters of Danielle Traylor, a former Louisiana State women's basketball player, and Jeff Walker. Their parents never married. Kayana and Ashlyn have their mother's last name, while Pa'Shence and Adelyn have their father's last name.

Kayana, a fifth-year senior, is the eldest sister. She is in her second season with the Hokies after transferring from Purdue. The starting guard had 14 points in the Hokies' Sweet 16 win over Tennessee on Saturday in Seattle.

Ashlyn, the third-oldest sister, averaged a team-high 13.1 points as a Radford freshman this season. She earned Big South freshman of the year honors.

"She's looking forward to us coming," Adelyn Walker said.

Pa'Shence Walker, the second-oldest sister, graduated in 2021 from a high school in Indiana. After not attending college in the 2021-22 season, she decided to resume her basketball career. The 5-foot-8 guard averaged a team-high 18.1 points and 37.8 minutes for Central Arizona (Junior) College this season.

Pa'Shence said Radford was her lone scholarship offer, although she has also been talking to USC Upstate, Winthrop and Mercer. She has three years of eligibility left.

She is looking forward to moving up to the NCAA Division I ranks.

"This is what I wanted coming out of high school, so I'm ready to show people my talent," she said.

Pa'Shence figures she will be able to play both point guard and on the wing for Radford. Adelyn also expects to play those positions at Radford.

Like her three sisters, Adelyn used to play high school basketball in Indiana. But she moved with her mother to Arizona last year so she could spend her senior season at Bella Vista College Prep.

Adelyn, who had accompanied Ashlyn on Ashlyn's recruiting visit to Radford, picked the Highlanders over scholarship offers from Winthrop and Southern Indiana.

"I love playing with my sisters. Since I got the opportunity, I had to jump on it," Adelyn said.

Adelyn said she and Pa'Shence called Radford coach Mike McGuire on the same day to tell him they had picked Radford.

Kayana Traylor had said two weeks ago that Pa'Shence and Adelyn had committed to Radford. But Pa'Shence and Adelyn did not tweet their plans to join Ashlyn at Radford until Sunday.

"This has been my mom's dream, for all three of us to go to the same [college] and play together," Pa'Shence said.