UCLA ends Virginia Tech's memorable softball season

UCLA put an end to Virginia Tech's memorable softball season Saturday night.
The reigning NCAA champion Bruins shut out the Hokies for the second straight night, winning 6-0 in the third and decisive game of an NCAA super regional series in Los Angeles.
No. 2 overall seed UCLA (46-5) went 2-1 in the best-of-three series to earn a berth in the eight-team Women's College World Series for the sixth straight time and for the 30th time overall.
The Hokies (37-15) were in the super regionals for only the second time in their history.
"Our team's definitely on the upward trend," said Tech ace Keely Rochard, who took the loss Saturday. "People are going to see Virginia Tech as more of a powerhouse team, hopefully."
Virginia Tech had won 7-2 in Game 1 on Thursday, but the Hokies managed just one hit Friday and only two hits Saturday.
"There's nothing to hang our heads about," third-year coach Pete D'Amour said. "Just build on it.
"UCLA can win the national championship, and we beat them one time on their field. … We're close. Now it just takes extra to push us over the hump. But it was good to get the experience and just feel the different vibe out here because it's a hard place to win. … This was a tall task."
The Hokies have no seniors, so every starter is poised to return next year.
"Everybody's back, so we should be pretty formidable for the next couple years at least," D'Amour said. "If we do our jobs recruiting-wise and build on it, we should be good for the foreseeable future. So I'm looking forward to it."
Rochard, a fourth-year junior who was named the ACC pitcher of the year, had said in April that she had not yet decided whether she would return to Tech for her extra year of eligibility. She had said her remaining classes were electives that she could either take this summer or wait until next year to do so.
Rochard (29-10) was mum after Saturday's game on whether she had made a decision yet about next season.
"It's not something I want to discuss right now," she said.
Rochard was one of three fourth-year juniors who started for Tech this season. The others were center fielder Darby Trull, who recently graduated, and catcher Mackenzie Lawter.
Does D'Amour know if the three will be back for their extra year of eligibility?
"I have an inkling they will want to after this weekend, but we'll talk," D'Amour said.
Rochard went 4-2 in the NCAA tournament.
"I've helped put my team on the map," Rochard said.
Four 2021 All-ACC second-team picks are also set to return — first baseman Jayme Bailey, shortstop Kelsey Bennett, left fielder Kelsey Brown and third baseman Cameron Fagan.
Tech reached the super regionals for the first time since 2008, when the Hokies made it all the way to the Women's College World Series.
"We're close to the World Series, so there's an extra 2% that we need to do in everything in our program," D'Amour said. "We've got to get better in the weight room. We've got to get better in practice. We've got to get better in scouting."
Even though Megan Faraimo pitched a one-hit shutout in UCLA's 2-0 win Friday, Bruins coach Kelly Inouye-Perez opted to give ace Rachel Garcia the start Saturday. Garcia, who will be heading to Tokyo as a member of the U.S. Olympic team, had allowed six runs and nine hits in four-plus innings in a losing effort Thursday.
But Garcia (17-1), a two-time USA Softball collegiate player of the year, was much more formidable Saturday. She pitched a two-hit shutout, striking out 13 and walking none.
"She had more zip tonight," D'Amour said. "She was throwing harder, throwing inside. We just couldn't get the barrel to it."
Rochard, facing the Bruins for the third straight night, allowed six runs (four earned), five hits (including two homers) and two walks while striking out two in four-plus innings Saturday.
"They made good adjustments. It's hard facing any team three times and they're really good," Rochard said.
D'Amour pulled Rochard after she allowed a three-run homer in the fifth. She had pitched every inning of Tech's first five NCAA tournament games.
"She didn't have a lot tonight, but she went out and gave us what she had," D'Amour said. "I'm proud of her and looking forward to next year."
UCLA scored a run in the bottom of the first inning.
Aaliyah Jordan hit an infield single and Garcia singled to left. They advanced on Maya Brady's grounder. Briana Perez reached base on second baseman Addy Greene's fielding error, with Jordan scoring.
The Bruins added a run in the second.
After Alyssa Garcia was hit by a pitch, pinch runner Lauryn Carter stole second. A wild pitch capped off a Bubba Nickles walk, enabling Carter to advance to third. Jordan reached base on Greene's second error of the night, with Carter scoring.
The Bruins extended the lead to 3-0 when Perez belted a solo homer in the third inning.
Bennett led off the fifth with a double, becoming the first Hokie to reach second base since Game 1. But Greene struck out, Emma Ritter grounded out and Lawter struck out to end the threat.
The Bruins scored three more runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Rachel Garcia walked and Delanie Wisz reached base on a Fagan error — Tech's third error of the game. Brady, the niece of NFL great Tom Brady, belted a three-run homer. It was her second homer off Rochard in as many nights. D'Amour then brought in reliever Ivy Rosenberry.