UCLA ends Virginia Tech's memorable softball season

The Hokies have no seniors, so every starter is poised to return next year.

"Everybody's back, so we should be pretty formidable for the next couple years at least," D'Amour said. "If we do our jobs recruiting-wise and build on it, we should be good for the foreseeable future. So I'm looking forward to it."

Rochard, a fourth-year junior who was named the ACC pitcher of the year, had said in April that she had not yet decided whether she would return to Tech for her extra year of eligibility. She had said her remaining classes were electives that she could either take this summer or wait until next year to do so.

Rochard (29-10) was mum after Saturday's game on whether she had made a decision yet about next season.

"It's not something I want to discuss right now," she said.

Rochard was one of three fourth-year juniors who started for Tech this season. The others were center fielder Darby Trull, who recently graduated, and catcher Mackenzie Lawter.

Does D'Amour know if the three will be back for their extra year of eligibility?

"I have an inkling they will want to after this weekend, but we'll talk," D'Amour said.

Rochard went 4-2 in the NCAA tournament.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}