UCLA shuts out Virginia Tech to stay alive in NCAA super regional

The Virginia Tech softball team will have to play one more game at UCLA.
The Hokies were not able to pick up a second straight win over the reigning NCAA champs as UCLA staved off elimination with a 2-0 win Friday night in Game 2 of an NCAA super regional series in Los Angeles.
"Our kids wanted it so bad, they were just trying to will themselves to a win," Tech coach Pete D'Amour said. "And sometimes you've just got to stay level-headed and take what comes to you."
No. 2 overall seed UCLA (45-5) bounced back from Thursday's 7-2 loss to the Hokies and forced a third and decisive game of the best-of-three series. The teams will meet at 9:30 p.m. Saturday (ESPN2), with the winner earning a berth in the eight-team Women's College World Series.
"We're one game away," D'Amour said. "It's not like we've got to beat them twice [Saturday]; we've got to win one game tomorrow. We're a good team.
"We're right in it. We can't hang our heads."
But Virginia Tech (37-14) could have sewn up the Women's College World Series berth and ended this series had it won Friday.
"It's disappointing, but this was a close game," said Tech ace Keely Rochard, who gave up a pair of solo homers Friday.
"This is super regionals. This isn't supposed to be easy.
"I don't think it'll affect our confidence level."
The Hokies were shut out for just the third time this season.
Two-time USA Softball collegiate player of the year Rachel Garcia (16-1) had suffered her first loss of the season Thursday, when she gave up six runs and nine hits in four-plus innings.
So UCLA coach Kelly Inouye-Perez opted to start her other All-Pacific 12 first-team pitcher, Megan Faraimo, in the circle Friday instead of Garcia.
The decision paid off. Faraimo (19-3), who had thrown well in relief Thursday, pitched a one-hit shutout Friday.
"She was throwing hard [Friday]," D'Amour said. "She was going up and down. It was deceptively quick. So you tip your cap.
"I don't think we've faced a kid throwing like that since I've been here, … just getting us out. Swing and misses left and right. We don't do that. So she had good stuff tonight.
Faraimo's riseball gave Tech trouble. The third-year sophomore struck out 11 batters and walked two.
"Sometimes you just give credit to their pitcher and move on," D'Amour said. "She was lights out."
So what happens if UCLA starts Faraimo again on Saturday? What will the Hokies have to do better?
"Put the ball in play," D'Amour said with a laugh. "Too many swings and misses. So we've got to figure out a way to put the ball in play."
Virginia Tech had banged out double digits in hits in each of its first four games of the NCAA tournament, including 11 on Thursday.
But Friday marked the first time this season that Tech managed fewer than three hits.
Tech's lone hit was an infield single by Cameron Fagan in the fourth inning.
Fagan, who also walked twice, was the only Hokie to get on base Friday. And she never got past first.
Kelsey Bennett, who has been Tech's best hitter in the NCAA tournament, struck out twice Friday.
For the second straight night, Rochard held the Bruins to just two runs. But this time, two runs were enough to give UCLA the win.
Rochard (29-9), who had held UCLA to three hits Thursday, pitched a four-hitter Friday. She struck out eight and walked none.
"I was able to mix [pitches] really well today," Rochard said.
So D'Amour isn't fretting too much about having to play the Bruins again.
"They got four hits tonight. It's not like they beat Keely up," D'Amour said. "Two pitches here or there and it's a different game."
Rochard struck out UCLA's first four batters Friday. But All-Pac-12 first-team pick Maya Brady — the niece of NFL great Tom Brady – then sent a Rochard riseball over the fence in right center to give UCLA a 1-0 lead in the top of the second. It was the freshman's 12th homer of the year.
In the third, All-Pac-12 first-team pick Aaliyah Jordan smacked a solo homer over the fence in right center.
"I can't remember what one of [the home-run pitches] was, but I know one was a high rise that she just made a good adjustment on and stayed her bat level," Rochard said.
"After that, I started mixing a lot."
Rochard retired UCLA's final 13 batters of the game.