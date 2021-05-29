UCLA shuts out Virginia Tech to stay alive in NCAA super regional

"Put the ball in play," D'Amour said with a laugh. "Too many swings and misses. So we've got to figure out a way to put the ball in play."

Virginia Tech had banged out double digits in hits in each of its first four games of the NCAA tournament, including 11 on Thursday.

But Friday marked the first time this season that Tech managed fewer than three hits.

Tech's lone hit was an infield single by Cameron Fagan in the fourth inning.

Fagan, who also walked twice, was the only Hokie to get on base Friday. And she never got past first.

Kelsey Bennett, who has been Tech's best hitter in the NCAA tournament, struck out twice Friday.

For the second straight night, Rochard held the Bruins to just two runs. But this time, two runs were enough to give UCLA the win.

Rochard (29-9), who had held UCLA to three hits Thursday, pitched a four-hitter Friday. She struck out eight and walked none.

"I was able to mix [pitches] really well today," Rochard said.

So D'Amour isn't fretting too much about having to play the Bruins again.