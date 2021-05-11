Unbeaten W&L women's lacrosse team eyes deep postseason run

Last spring, the Washington and Lee women's lacrosse team's promising season was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic.

But the Generals' season has not been impeded this season — and it could culminate in a trip to the NCAA Division III final four next week in Salem.

The 14-0 Generals, who swept the ODAC regular-season and tournament titles, were ranked No. 2 last week in the final Division III coaches' poll of the regular season.

They began NCAA tournament play last weekend with a 19-5 second-round thrashing of visiting Fairleigh Dickinson-Florham. They are two wins away from advancing to the final four for just the second time in the program's history.

Does W&L have the ingredients needed to reach the final four?

"I think we do," said W&L coach Brooke O'Brien., who guided the team to the final four in 2017. "We have them. It's just a matter of putting it together when it counts. We have all the pieces.

"A big thing for this team is just the confidence to know that we are a strong team and we can compete at the highest level. We have a lot of younger players, … but we're very confident as coaches and we know this is a team that can get it done."