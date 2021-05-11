Unbeaten W&L women's lacrosse team eyes deep postseason run

Last spring, the Washington and Lee women's lacrosse team's promising season was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic.
But the Generals' season has not been impeded this season — and it could culminate in a trip to the NCAA Division III final four next week in Salem.
The 14-0 Generals, who swept the ODAC regular-season and tournament titles, were ranked No. 2 last week in the final Division III coaches' poll of the regular season.
They began NCAA tournament play last weekend with a 19-5 second-round thrashing of visiting Fairleigh Dickinson-Florham. They are two wins away from advancing to the final four for just the second time in the program's history.
Does W&L have the ingredients needed to reach the final four?
"I think we do," said W&L coach Brooke O'Brien., who guided the team to the final four in 2017. "We have them. It's just a matter of putting it together when it counts. We have all the pieces.
"A big thing for this team is just the confidence to know that we are a strong team and we can compete at the highest level. We have a lot of younger players, … but we're very confident as coaches and we know this is a team that can get it done."
W&L will host 11th-ranked Ithaca (13-1) in the Sweet 16 on Saturday night. The winner will meet fourth-ranked Salisbury (16-0) or Washington & Jefferson (10-0) in a quarterfinal Sunday night at W&L.
"We will have our hands full on Saturday," said O'Brien. who earned ODAC coach of the year honors last week. "We're excited for the test. It's great to be playing at home; that's huge right now in this COVID world."
W&L is hosting four Sweet 16 games Saturday and two quarterfinals Sunday.
Roanoke College, which did not make the 37-team NCAA tournament, will host the May 22 semifinals and the May 23 final. It will be the fifth time the Division III final four has been held in Salem.
W&L was off to a 5-1 start when the 2020 season came to a sudden halt. The Generals had knocked off former NCAA champs Salisbury and Gettysburg, and had risen to No. 4 in the Division III poll. But there was no NCAA tournament last year.
"For our 2020 graduates, … it's something that will always sting a little," O'Brien said.
The Generals had to replace four starters from last year's team, including leading scorer Dani Murray and goalkeeper Elliot Gilbert.
O' Brien was not sure how good the Generals would be this year. W&L usually tests itself in nonconference play against other NCAA title hopefuls, but the school limited the team's nonleague schedule this year to Virginia teams because of the pandemic.
The Generals also were limited to no-contact practices last fall.
They began preseason practice in February and opened the season on March 9.
"Even as late as early January, we weren't even sure if we were coming back to school in person or not," O'Brien said. "We didn't know if we'd be allowed to have a season.
"We're just incredibly grateful to have the opportunity."
The team's locker room has been off limits this spring, so players report to practices already in uniform.
The squad also is not allowed to gather in a room to watch game film, so the film study is done online. The players do not assemble for pregame meals, either.
"They've made a ton of sacrifices just to be able to play lacrosse this year. They've really had to have little to no social life because they've been prioritizing lacrosse," O'Brien said.
The Generals rank second in Division III in scoring offense with an average of 20.07 goals.
"Whatever set of people we put on the field in our attacking unit, all seven are threats. So you can't just shut down one person," O'Brien said. "It's the parity within our attack that really makes it the most potent."
ODAC rookie of the year Hanna Bishop has scored a team-best 42 goals.
"She capitalized early … on people not knowing who she was, but then later on she's been drawing double teams," O'Brien said.
ODAC offensive player of the year Landon Shelley has 17 goals and a team-high 47 assists. The senior has made a school-record 138 assists in her career, even though most of last season was canceled.
"Her vision, combined with her IQ, is just really extremely potent," O'Brien said.
The attack also includes All-ODAC first-team pick Allie Schwab (32 goals, 33 assists) and All-ODAC second-team pick Katherine Faria (40 goals). All-ODAC first-team midfielder Kit McNiff (28 goals) is also a threat.
W&L ranks sixth in Division III in scoring defense, allowing an average of 4.79 goals.
Defender Catherine Arrix was named the ODAC defensive player of the year. Freshman goalkeeper Caroline Kranich, an All-ODAC first-team pick, has recorded 44 saves.
"We're very happy with where our defense is right now," O'Brien said. "The defense has come a long way."