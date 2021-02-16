UNC Greensboro-VMI basketball preview capsule

Notes: VMI has already beaten two teams that were in first place in the Southern Conference at the time they lost to the Keydets this season (Furman and Wofford). On Wednesday, they will look to topple another first-place team in UNC Greensboro. … VMI is 10-1 at home this season. The 10 victories are the most home wins in a season for VMI since the Keydets won 14 home games in the 2013-14 season. … UNCG has won nine of its last 10 games, including a 76-59 win over VMI on Jan. 30. … Isaiah Miller averages 18.4 points for UNCG, while Greg Parham averages 18.3 points for VMI. … UNCG has beaten VMI nine straight times. … Fans are not allowed at this game because VMI's campus is still closed to visitors.