UNC Greensboro-VMI basketball preview capsule
UNC Greensboro-VMI basketball preview capsule

Men’s Basketball

Wednesday

UNC Greensboro at VMI

7 p.m. at Cameron Hall

TV: ESPN Plus (streaming)

Records: UNCG 15-6, 10-3 Southern Conference; VMI 11-10, 6-6

Notes: VMI has already beaten two teams that were in first place in the Southern Conference at the time they lost to the Keydets this season (Furman and Wofford). On Wednesday, they will look to topple another first-place team in UNC Greensboro. … VMI is 10-1 at home this season. The 10 victories are the most home wins in a season for VMI since the Keydets won 14 home games in the 2013-14 season. … UNCG has won nine of its last 10 games, including a 76-59 win over VMI on Jan. 30. … Isaiah Miller averages 18.4 points for UNCG, while Greg Parham averages 18.3 points for VMI. … UNCG has beaten VMI nine straight times. … Fans are not allowed at this game because VMI's campus is still closed to visitors.

— Mark Berman

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

