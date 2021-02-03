USC Upstate-Radford men's basketball preview capsule

Notes: The Thursday and Friday games with USC Upstate are important for second-place Radford to win because first-place Winthrop (16-1, 13-1) is heading to the Dedmon Center next week. … Radford, which went 7-1 in January, has not been home since Jan. 5. … Radford has been idle since Jan. 25 because of a Big South scheduling shuffle. … Upstate has not played since Jan. 15 because of a COVID-19 pause in the Upstate program. … Spartans coach Dave Dickerson, a former Radford assistant, has not been attending games nor practices this season because of family health concerns related to COVID-19. Upstate assistant Stacey Palmore, a former Virginia Tech assistant, has been the acting head coach for games and practices since mid-November. … Tommy Bruner averages 14.5 points for Upstate, while Fah'Mir Ali averages 10.4 points for Radford.