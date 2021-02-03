 Skip to main content
USC Upstate-Radford men's basketball preview capsule
Men’s Basketball

Thursday

USC Upstate at Radford

6 p.m. at Dedmon Center

TV: ESPN Plus (streaming)

Records: USC Upstate 3-11, 3-5 Big South; Radford 11-7, 10-2.

Notes: The Thursday and Friday games with USC Upstate are important for second-place Radford to win because first-place Winthrop (16-1, 13-1) is heading to the Dedmon Center next week. … Radford, which went 7-1 in January, has not been home since Jan. 5. … Radford has been idle since Jan. 25 because of a Big South scheduling shuffle. … Upstate has not played since Jan. 15 because of a COVID-19 pause in the Upstate program. … Spartans coach Dave Dickerson, a former Radford assistant, has not been attending games nor practices this season because of family health concerns related to COVID-19. Upstate assistant Stacey Palmore, a former Virginia Tech assistant, has been the acting head coach for games and practices since mid-November. … Tommy Bruner averages 14.5 points for Upstate, while Fah'Mir Ali averages 10.4 points for Radford.

— Mark Berman

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

