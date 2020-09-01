UVa football: Depth still a plus for Cavs at DB

"He's really impressing me. I'm so proud of him, making his way back and being better than he was."

Also back is former ACC defensive rookie of the year Brenton Nelson, who started five of the first eight games last year before suffering a season-ending injury.

"Really, a lot of the defense is is upperclassmen, which is great," Cross said. "We've all been in the program for a long time. We know the defense, we know the culture and we're just going to play hard."

After redshirting as a freshman in 2016, Grant was primarily a special-teams player and had never started a game until the first game of the 2019 season, getting the nod at Pittsburgh. He proceeded to start all 14 games.

When the Cavaliers lost to Clemson 62-17 in the ACC championship game, Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence seemed to be taking aim at Grant.

"I really took that personally," Grant said. "I'd seen what the best had to offer. So in the Florida game, I didn't feel like they went at me, but I was more prepared. I made more plays against Florida [in a 36-28 loss].