UVa football: Depth still a plus for Cavs at DB

If not for a season-ending injury to heralded defensive back Bryce Hall, Virginia might be wondering how to replace him.
The Cavaliers are well past that point.
The succession plan was implemented immediately after Hall, a senior, was carted off the field at Miami during the sixth week of the Cavaliers' season.
UVa managed to win five of its next six games, which says something about the depth that was behind Hall.
"We're used to playing without him, considering we only had him for five games and he's been lost since December," free safety De'Vante Cross said Tuesday.
"He's a great player, no doubt, but we were able to still win games. We moved on from it. Now he's graduated and we really don't think twice about it.
"We're just focused on this team and this defense."
Returning in the secondary are three five seniors who started 10 or more games last season — Cross and cornerbacks Joey Blount and Nick Grant.
Supplementing that group is Darrius Bratton, a cornerback from William Fleming, who started five games as a sophomore in 2018, then suffered a season-ending knee injury on the eve of 2019 fall practice.
"It's great to see D-Brat out there," said Grant, a fellow veteran. "He's definitely more twitchy. He's more technical than ever before because he's had that time to really hone in on his game.
"He's really impressing me. I'm so proud of him, making his way back and being better than he was."
Also back is former ACC defensive rookie of the year Brenton Nelson, who started five of the first eight games last year before suffering a season-ending injury.
"Really, a lot of the defense is is upperclassmen, which is great," Cross said. "We've all been in the program for a long time. We know the defense, we know the culture and we're just going to play hard."
After redshirting as a freshman in 2016, Grant was primarily a special-teams player and had never started a game until the first game of the 2019 season, getting the nod at Pittsburgh. He proceeded to start all 14 games.
When the Cavaliers lost to Clemson 62-17 in the ACC championship game, Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence seemed to be taking aim at Grant.
"I really took that personally," Grant said. "I'd seen what the best had to offer. So in the Florida game, I didn't feel like they went at me, but I was more prepared. I made more plays against Florida [in a 36-28 loss].
"That exposure to the top-tier teams was really beneficial for me to hone in on my skills and do what it takes to play those top tier teams and even what it takes at the next level. A couple of those top-tier receivers went on to the NFL.
Over the past month, the Cavaliers have added a defensive back in D'Angelo Amos, a graduate transfer from James Madison, where he was an AFCA All-America selection.
"Dee-lo is a funny guy," Cross said. "He fits right in with the group. He's a great player. We're really fortunate to have him. He's going to help us."
