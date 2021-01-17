A Cavalier statement at ranked Clemson

Virginia had to know it was in for a big game when it stepped onto the floor Saturday at Clemson's Littlejohn Arena.
There to greet the UVa traveling "party" was the Clemson band and a crowd of mostly students that was listed at 1,876.
"That was incredible," said Tomas Woldetensae, who scored 14 points as 18th-ranked Virginia routed No. 12 Clemson 85-50.
The crowd at Virginia home games has been listed at 250 and attendance at UVa's game at Notre Dame was posted at 86.
"It felt like we were back to regular," said Woldtensae, who made four of six 3-point attempts and finished with 14 points as one of five UVa players who scored in double figures.
"Even if we were not at home, just having energy from the stands [and] people cheering against you … motivated you to keep going, something that I like. It was amazing."
UVa (9-2, 5-0 ACC) kept its hold on first place in the conference while Clemson (9-2, 3-2) dropped to eighth.
It was Virginia’s largest margin of victory in an ACC game since 2015 and its most decisive win against any ranked foe. The 85 points were the most the Cavaliers have scored in a regulation ACC game in coach Tony Bennett’s 12 seasons with the team and the most for the program since 2008.
"That was a tough day at the office," Clemson coach Brad Brownell said. "We just didn't have it tonight and Virginia definitely had something to do with it.
Clemson hadn't played since Jan. 5 as the program was on a COVID-19 pause and only returned to practice last week.
"They were always two steps faster than us. Our guys seemed to lose confidence right away. We looked dazed and confused at times. When you make shots like [the visitors] did, it's hard to defend."
And, it wasn't just one or two players. Six different UVa players made at least one 3-pointer, with Woldetensae and Hauser knocking down four apiece.
"In the first half, [Hauser] passed up a couple of shots," UVa coach Tony Bennett said, "and I said, 'Sam, when in doubt, shoot it. You've got to look. Let it go.' "
Three days earlier, Woldetensae hadn't gotten on the floor in the Cavaliers' 80-68 victory over Notre Dame in Charlottesville.
"I was really happy for Tomas because he had been struggling a bit," Bennett said. "Tomas is a streaky shooter and he got it going. We needed that. It stretches the floor."
A comparison could be made to Virginia's game with Notre Dame earlier in the week, when sophomore guard Casey Morsell came off the bench against Notre Dame and scored 15 points in an 80-68 victory over the Irish.
Prior to that, Morsell had missed two games while in quarantine following contact tracing. He was one of six UVa players who connected on at least one 3-pointer against Clemson.
As compared to the Cavaliers, who shot 55.6 percent on 3-pointers (15 of 27), Clemson shot 21.7 percent (5 of 23). Virginia leads the ACC in 3-point field-goal percentage at 38.52.
It wasn't a fine afternoon for everybody from central Virginia as Clemson senior Aamir Simms went 1-for-9 from the field, missing all four of his 3-point attempts, and finished with two points in 25 minutes.
Simms, who had been scoring a team-high 10.6 points per game, grew up in Fluvanna County and played at the Blue Ridge School outside of Charlottesville.
"It started with our defense," Bennett said of Saturday's game. "It's easy to look at how many 3's we made but it was a continuous, complete almost 40 minutes of defense."
Clemson's band had no answer.
"There was life in the arena," Bennett said. "You could feel it. I guess that varies team to team and state to state. Our guys knew they had to be right and ready and they responded to the challenge."
Next game postponed
The ACC announced Sunday that Virginia's next scheduled game, which was to have been Wednesday at home against N.C. State, has been postponed due to a positive test for COVID-19, quarantining and contact tracing among the N.C. State program.