A Cavalier statement at ranked Clemson

"That was a tough day at the office," Clemson coach Brad Brownell said. "We just didn't have it tonight and Virginia definitely had something to do with it.

Clemson hadn't played since Jan. 5 as the program was on a COVID-19 pause and only returned to practice last week.

"They were always two steps faster than us. Our guys seemed to lose confidence right away. We looked dazed and confused at times. When you make shots like [the visitors] did, it's hard to defend."

And, it wasn't just one or two players. Six different UVa players made at least one 3-pointer, with Woldetensae and Hauser knocking down four apiece.

"In the first half, [Hauser] passed up a couple of shots," UVa coach Tony Bennett said, "and I said, 'Sam, when in doubt, shoot it. You've got to look. Let it go.' "

Three days earlier, Woldetensae hadn't gotten on the floor in the Cavaliers' 80-68 victory over Notre Dame in Charlottesville.

"I was really happy for Tomas because he had been struggling a bit," Bennett said. "Tomas is a streaky shooter and he got it going. We needed that. It stretches the floor."