ACU Wildcats an unlikely foe on Cavalier horizon

For all the prairies he has traversed throughout his career as a college football coach and recruiter, Bronco Mendenhall has never found himself in Abilene, Texas.

He also has no connection to Abilene Christian University, the Football Championship Subdivision team that will face the Cavaliers for a 4 p.m. Saturday kickoff in Charlottesville.

UVa and Abilene Christian reached terms Sept. 4, almost eight months after the original ACC schedule was released Jan. 22, when the ACC couldn't have predicted the full effects of the coronavius.

"I don't remember much about scheduling this game," Mendenhall said Monday on a Zoom call with reporters. "We were really trying to find an opponent, not the opponent."

What Mendenhall did know — and like — was that the Cavaliers, once they added an opponent, would have 11 games in 11 weeks.

UVa was looking for an opponent, nonconferencewise, that was playing football and was available. Jim Booz, who serves as deputy director of athletics, was assigned that search.