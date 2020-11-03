After being blistered by UNC quarterback and receivers, Cavaliers' secondary a concern

If there is a particular area of concern for Virginia's football team after a 44-41 victory over 15th-ranked North Carolina, it would have to be the Cavaliers' pass defense.
The Cavaliers registered five sacks, four by outside linebacker Charles Snowden, but saw UNC quarterback Sam Howell complete 23 of 28 passes for 443 yards and four touchdowns.
Howell was named ACC quarterback of the week.
It is clear that Virginia has been hampered by injuries in the secondary. On Saturday, the Cavaliers were without Joey Blount and Brenton Nelson, its two starting safeties to begin the season.
Darrius Bratton, a junior defensive back from Roanoke who reportedly had been making strides, was not in uniform.
There is a chance that Blount could return from a hamstring injury in time to play against visiting Louisville this week.
Starters in the secondary included D'Angelo Amos, a transfer from James Madison, and fellow safety Antonio Clary, who played in five games as a freshman, one as a starter.
Amos was credited with eight tackles, five of them unassisted. He also had a tackle for loss.
Virginia reported Friday that two athletic department staffers had tested positive for COVID-19 during that week but that no student-athletes had been identified over that period.
Personnel
An season-ending injury could end the career of sixth-year Virginia defensive lineman Richard Burney or could it?
As a result of the coronavirus, the NCAA appears to have become more lenient in its judgments, especially on eligibility matters.
"It hasn't come up yet and and I haven't broached that topic with any of my players," head coach Bronco Mendenhall said Tuesday on a Zoom call with media. "There will be a time and a place for that and it doesn't mean they aren't talking about it."
"It takes everything we have to be ready for each game and so I haven't wanted to add to the narrative."
- Running back Ronnie Walker Jr., a transfer from Indiana who only recently was granted a waiver to play this year, has taken part in practice this week and "is available now," Mendenhall said Tuesday.
- North Carolina, at No. 15, was the highest ranked team defeated by the Cavaliers since then-No. 12 Georgia Tech in 2011. … The 85 points Saturday was the most in a Virginia win since a 44-40 game at Scott Stadium in 1973. … It was the first time UVa had scored more than 40 points since a 48-22 rout of No. 15 West Virginia in the 2002 Continental Tire Bowl.
