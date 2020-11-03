After being blistered by UNC quarterback and receivers, Cavaliers' secondary a concern

If there is a particular area of concern for Virginia's football team after a 44-41 victory over 15th-ranked North Carolina, it would have to be the Cavaliers' pass defense.

The Cavaliers registered five sacks, four by outside linebacker Charles Snowden, but saw UNC quarterback Sam Howell complete 23 of 28 passes for 443 yards and four touchdowns.

Howell was named ACC quarterback of the week.

It is clear that Virginia has been hampered by injuries in the secondary. On Saturday, the Cavaliers were without Joey Blount and Brenton Nelson, its two starting safeties to begin the season.

Darrius Bratton, a junior defensive back from Roanoke who reportedly had been making strides, was not in uniform.

There is a chance that Blount could return from a hamstring injury in time to play against visiting Louisville this week.

Starters in the secondary included D'Angelo Amos, a transfer from James Madison, and fellow safety Antonio Clary, who played in five games as a freshman, one as a starter.

Amos was credited with eight tackles, five of them unassisted. He also had a tackle for loss.