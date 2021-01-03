 Skip to main content
Another Virginia women's basketball game postponed
Another Virginia women's basketball game postponed

new new UVa logo

Courtesy of UVa

The ACC announced Sunday night that Virginia’s women’s basketball game at Syracuse on Thursday has been postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests on the UVa team.

This is the third straight game the UVa team has had to postpone because of its COVID-19 issues.

