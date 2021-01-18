Basketball roundup: Virginia and Virginia Tech rise in AP poll

Virginia and Virginia Tech moved up in the new Associated Press Top 25 men's basketball poll Monday.
The Cavaliers (9-2) rose five spots to No. 13 after beating Notre Dame and squashing Clemson.
The Hokies (11-2) rose four spots to No. 16 after beating Duke and winning at Wake Forest.
The loss in Blacksburg knocked Duke from the Top 25 for the first time since Feb. 8, 2016. Duke's streak of 91 consecutive weeks in the Top 25 was second only to Kansas, which extended its record to 229 weeks.
This week's AP poll is the first since Dec. 18, 1961 — when only 10 teams were included each week — in which Duke, Kentucky and North Carolina are all unranked.
Louisville also fell out of the Top 25 after losing at Miami.
Gonzaga, Baylor and Villanova remained 1-2-3 in the poll. Villanova, which has not played a game since Dec. 23, finally gets back on the court Tuesday night against Seton Hall.
Alabama shot from unranked to No. 18 after improving to 6-0 in the SEC with its seventh consecutive win. UCLA was the other newcomer to this week's poll after improving to 11-2 and 7-0 in the Pac-12.
NOTE
ACC grabs top 2 spots in AP women's poll
For the first time in school history, coach Jeff Walz has Louisville at No. 1 in The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll.
The Cardinals moved to the top spot on Monday, a day after previous No. 1 Stanford lost to Colorado. Louisville received 20 first-place votes from a 29-member national media panel. Its first game as No. 1 will be against Syracuse on Thursday.
North Carolina State received five first-place votes and came in second for the Wolfpack’s best ranking since Dec. 31, 1990.
State and Louisville were supposed to have faced off last weekend, but State hasn’t played a game since Jan. 3 because of COVID-19 issues in the program. State is scheduled to play Florida State on Thursday and host Virginia Tech on Sunday.
UConn, South Carolina and Stanford round out the first five teams in the poll.
MONDAY'S TOP 25 MEN
St. John's 74, No. 23 UConn 70
STORRS, Conn. — Posh Alexander scored 18 points to lead five St. John's players in double figures as the Red Storm came from behind to upset UConn.
Marcellus Earlington scored 15 points and Julian Champagnie, the Big East's leader scorer, had 10 of his 12 points in the second half for the Red Storm (8-7, 3-6), who won for just the second time in five games.