Basketball roundup: Virginia and Virginia Tech rise in AP poll
Basketball roundup: Virginia and Virginia Tech rise in AP poll

Virginia and Virginia Tech moved up in the new Associated Press Top 25 men's basketball poll Monday.

The Cavaliers (9-2) rose five spots to No. 13 after beating Notre Dame and squashing Clemson.

The Hokies (11-2) rose four spots to No. 16 after beating Duke and winning at Wake Forest.

The loss in Blacksburg knocked Duke from the Top 25 for the first time since Feb. 8, 2016. Duke's streak of 91 consecutive weeks in the Top 25 was second only to Kansas, which extended its record to 229 weeks. 

This week's AP poll is the first since Dec. 18, 1961 — when only 10 teams were included each week — in which Duke, Kentucky and North Carolina are all unranked.

Louisville also fell out of the Top 25 after losing at Miami.

Gonzaga, Baylor and Villanova remained 1-2-3 in the poll. Villanova, which has not played a game since Dec. 23, finally gets back on the court Tuesday night against Seton Hall.

Alabama shot from unranked to No. 18 after improving to 6-0 in the SEC with its seventh consecutive win. UCLA was the other newcomer to this week's poll after improving to 11-2 and 7-0 in the Pac-12.

NOTE

ACC grabs top 2 spots in AP women's poll

For the first time in school history, coach Jeff Walz has Louisville at No. 1 in The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll.

The Cardinals moved to the top spot on Monday, a day after previous No. 1 Stanford lost to Colorado. Louisville received 20 first-place votes from a 29-member national media panel. Its first game as No. 1 will be against Syracuse on Thursday.

North Carolina State received five first-place votes and came in second for the Wolfpack’s best ranking since Dec. 31, 1990.

State and Louisville were supposed to have faced off last weekend, but State hasn’t played a game since Jan. 3 because of COVID-19 issues in the program. State is scheduled to play Florida State on Thursday and host Virginia Tech on Sunday.

UConn, South Carolina and Stanford round out the first five teams in the poll.

MONDAY'S TOP 25 MEN

St. John's 74, No. 23 UConn 70

STORRS, Conn. — Posh Alexander scored 18 points to lead five St. John's players in double figures as the Red Storm came from behind to upset UConn.

Marcellus Earlington scored 15 points and Julian Champagnie, the Big East's leader scorer, had 10 of his 12 points in the second half for the Red Storm (8-7, 3-6), who won for just the second time in five games.

R.J. Cole scored 18 points for UConn (7-2, 4-2), which played its third consecutive game without leading scorer James Bouknight, who is recovering from elbow surgery.

— Staff and wire reports

Tags

UVa-Clemson men's basketball capsule
UVA

UVa-Clemson men's basketball capsule

Men’s Basketball

Saturday

No. 18 Virginia at No. 12 Clemson

6 p.m. at Littlejohn Coliseum

TV: ESPN

Records: Virginia 8-2, 4-0 ACC; Clemson 9-1, 3-1 ACC

Notes: Clemson hasn't played a game in 11 days, as opposed to Virginia, which is coming off an 80-68 victory over Notre Dame on Wednesday afternoon in Charlottesvillle. ...  The Tigers' only loss occurred Dec. 15, when Virginia Tech defeated Clemson 66-60 in Blacksburg. … Clemson has won four succeeding games, including three against ACC opposition, capped by a 74-70 Tigers win over North Carolina State on Jan. 5. … Clemson started the season with five straight victories, including wins over Mississippi State and Purdue in Melbourne, Florida. …Clemson also trounced former ACC rival Maryland, 67-51, followed by a 64-56 victory over Alabama. … The Tigers' Aamir Simms (6 foot 8, 240 pounds) is a central Virginia product, having grown up in Fluvanna County before heading to the Blue Ridge School in Greene County. He had 16 points against the Cavaliers in a 51-44 Tigers' loss last year at John Paul Jones Arena, where the Tigers missed a 3-pointer that would have tied the score with 1:28 remaining. … Clemson's second-leading scorer is 5-10 guard Nick Honor, a transfer from Fordham who sat out the 2019-2020 season. … Honor averaged 15.3 points as a freshman at Fordham and made 70 3-pointers. … Virginia and Louisville, which travels to Miami this weekend, are the only teams that are undefeated in ACC play.  -- Doug Doughty

A Cavalier statement at ranked Clemson
UVA

A Cavalier statement at ranked Clemson

Saturday's 35-point win was the UVa men's program's most decisive win against any ranked opponent and the 85 points scored the most in regulation in Tony Bennett's 12 years as Virginia coach.

Video: UVa quarterback Brennan Armstrong at practice

