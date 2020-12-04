Cavaliers, facing BC, seek to end their second-longest losing streak

Mendenhall has continued to praise UVa quarterback Brennan Armstrong, who was sidelined by an early concussion, causing him to miss all of one game and half of another.

"Their last three games, I thought they've done really well on offense," Hafley said. "The wideout [Billy Kemp] is a dynamic player. They'll line him in the slot, they'll put him out at wideout and they'll put him in the backfield.

"They do a lot on offense [with] a lot of different personnel groups, two tight ends, no backs, three wide receivers or two quarterbacks in the game. We've got to really prepare and make sure we're on top of everything."

On the CBS Sports website, Pitt is penciled in to play Washington in the Sun Bowl and Virginia is slotted against Kentucky in the Gator Bowl. However, the Cavaliers need to win one of their next two games, including next week's showdown with Virginia Tech, to become bowl-eligible.

That's another reason why the cancellation of Virginia's scheduled game last week at Florida State was a loss, even if the Seminoles were 8 1/2-point underdogs.

"That's talking about things that are too far in the future," Mendenhall said. "Right now, we're working to play and prepare for Boston College and our seniors' last home game and, really, anything else in addition to that is just a distraction."