Cavaliers place 2 on All-ACC first team; Hokie earns second team honors

No player in the Atlantic Coast Conference averaged more yards per catch than Virginia sophomore wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks, who became the first player in the team’s history to catch for more than 1,200 yards in a season.

On Tuesday, Wicks was rewarded for his strong campaign when he was named an All-ACC first-team selection. In addition to Wicks, UVa senior tight end Jelani Woods was also an all-conference first-team choice in his first season with the Cavaliers after transferring from Oklahoma State.

Virginia Tech had one second-team selection. Corner Jermaine Waller made the second team while punter Peter Moore and wide receiver Tayvion Robinson made third-team special teams.

Wicks finished the regular season having recorded 57 catches for 1,203 yards and nine touchdowns, and his 21.11 yards per catch were the fifth most in all of the FBS.

Woods had eight touchdown receptions, which were the most for a tight end in the ACC and fourth most for any tight end nationally. Woods was the first UVa tight end to earn a first-team honor since 2008.