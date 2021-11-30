Cavaliers place 2 on All-ACC first team; Hokie earns second team honors

No player in the Atlantic Coast Conference averaged more yards per catch than Virginia sophomore wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks, who became the first player in the team’s history to catch for more than 1,200 yards in a season.
On Tuesday, Wicks was rewarded for his strong campaign when he was named an All-ACC first-team selection. In addition to Wicks, UVa senior tight end Jelani Woods was also an all-conference first-team choice in his first season with the Cavaliers after transferring from Oklahoma State.
Virginia Tech had one second-team selection. Corner Jermaine Waller made the second team while punter Peter Moore and wide receiver Tayvion Robinson made third-team special teams.
Wicks finished the regular season having recorded 57 catches for 1,203 yards and nine touchdowns, and his 21.11 yards per catch were the fifth most in all of the FBS.
Woods had eight touchdown receptions, which were the most for a tight end in the ACC and fourth most for any tight end nationally. Woods was the first UVa tight end to earn a first-team honor since 2008.
Waller was tied for second in the country with four interceptions and had 45 tackles (30 solo) with five pass breakups. Robinson was one of Tech's top receivers with 44 catches for 559 yards, but he was also one of the leading punt returners in the country with 12.6 yards per return while Moore, a second-year freshman, was tied atop the conference with a 45.1 yard per punt average.
Three Cavaliers earned All-ACC second-team honors — senior football player Keytaon Thompson as an all-purpose choice, senior center Olusegun Oluwatimi and junior linebacker Nick Jackson. Thompson, formerly a quarterback exclusively, evolved into a do-it-all threat while racking up 990 receiving yards and 247 rushing yards. Jackson’s 117 total tackles led the ACC.
Junior quarterback Brennan Armstrong and wide receiver Billy Kemp were third-team picks, though, Armstrong led the ACC in passing with 4,449 yards to go along with 31 touchdowns.
Magna Vista graduate Traveon Redd of Wake Forest was named to the All-ACC second team.
Redd, a safety in his sixth season at Wake, has recorded 56 tackles and three interceptions for the Atlantic Division champs. He has forced two fumbles and has recovered three fumbles.
The Hokies also had eight players receive honorable mentions — defensive back Chamarri Conner, center Brock Hoffman, linebacker Dax Hollifield, safety Nasir Peoples, guard Lecitus Smith, tackle Luke Tenuta, wide receiver Tre Turner and defensive tackle Jordan Williams.
UVa senior offensive tackle Bobby Haskins also earned honorable mention honors.
First-team quarterback Kenny Pickett and receiver Jordan Addison were among 12 players from No. 17 Pittsburgh on the team.
Clemson finished with 10 all-ACC picks despite seeing its six-year reign atop the league end.
Florida State senior defensive end Jermaine Johnson II, who ranks sixth nationally with 12 sacks, was the leading vote-getter with 189 points in voting by a panel of 50 media members and each of the league's head coaches.