Cavaliers win over Syracuse with hot 3-point shooting in Charlottesville

The Cavaliers’ ACC-best defense held Syracuse (9-5, 3-4) to a 5 for 24 showing from 3-point range, including holding sharp-shooting Buddy Boeheim to a 1 for 8 night from beyond the arc.

Saturday, UVa rallied past Georgia Tech, 64-62, snapping the Yellow Jackets’ win streak at five games. Monday night, the Orange came in off back-to-back blowout victories, having drilled Miami 83-57 on Jan. 19 and Virginia Tech 78-60 on Saturday.

And the Cavaliers cooled it off, as well.

Virginia used a 12-0 run to open up an early 14-6, a spurt that saw Clark connect on ally-oop passes to Huff and Murphy.

But Virginia struggled with ball security against Syracuse’s trademark 2-3 zone, committing five turnovers in the first 11:46. That kept them from building a bigger lead and the Orange used an 8-0 run late in the half to trim its deficit to 30-26 after a Boeheim 3-pointer with 3:13 to go before the break.

As good as Virginia’s offense was in the first half, particularly from distance, going 7 for 17, it was even better after the break. It went 7 for 14 from 3 in the second half, and outscored Syracuse 46-32.

Mike Barber from the Richmond Times-Dispatch contributed to this report.