Cavaliers win over Syracuse with hot 3-point shooting in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE — In a matchup of men's basketball teams known for their defensive prowess, Virginia continued to show evidence of its offensive firepower Monday night.

Eighth-ranked UVa extended its winning streak to seven games with an 81-58 victory over a Syracuse team that had beaten the Cavaliers team in overtime last year at John Paul Jones Arena.

Virginia (11-2, 7-0 ACC) got 21 points apiece from each of its fifth-year seniors, Sam Hauser and Jay Huff, with all seven of Hauser's field goals coming on 3-pointers. 

UVa, which moved from No. 13 to No. 8 in the new Associated Press Top 25 poll, released earlier Monday, went 13 for 28 from beyond the 3-point arc, with junior Trey Murphy III hitting four from there and finishing with 16 points.

Huff had a game-high 12 rebounds as the Cavaliers dominated the boards 41-28.

Point guard Kihei Clark was limited to four points but passed out a game-high nine assists.

The Orange (9-5, 3-4) took an early lead at 6-2, but the Cavaliers responded with a 14-2 run that made it 16-8.

Syracuse cut the deficit to 30-26 in the final minute before the half but Hauser ended the first half with a 3-pointer and had another trey to start the second half.

The Cavaliers’ ACC-best defense held Syracuse (9-5, 3-4) to a 5 for 24 showing from 3-point range, including holding sharp-shooting Buddy Boeheim to a 1 for 8 night from beyond the arc.

Saturday, UVa rallied past Georgia Tech, 64-62, snapping the Yellow Jackets’ win streak at five games. Monday night, the Orange came in off back-to-back blowout victories, having drilled Miami 83-57 on Jan. 19 and Virginia Tech 78-60 on Saturday.

And the Cavaliers cooled it off, as well.

Virginia used a 12-0 run to open up an early 14-6, a spurt that saw Clark connect on ally-oop passes to Huff and Murphy.

But Virginia struggled with ball security against Syracuse’s trademark 2-3 zone, committing five turnovers in the first 11:46. That kept them from building a bigger lead and the Orange used an 8-0 run late in the half to trim its deficit to 30-26 after a Boeheim 3-pointer with 3:13 to go before the break.

As good as Virginia’s offense was in the first half, particularly from distance, going 7 for 17, it was even better after the break. It went 7 for 14 from 3 in the second half, and outscored Syracuse 46-32.

Mike Barber from the Richmond Times-Dispatch contributed to this report.

Game notch

No. 8 Virginia 81, Syracuse 58

NEXT GAME

Virginia at No. 20 Va. Tech

Saturday, 6 p.m., ACC Netword

Box score

SYRACUSE (9-5)

Dolezaj 3-6 2-2 8, Griffin 4-11 4-5 13, Guerrier 6-16 3-3 15, Boeheim 4-13 0-0 9, Girard 3-7 0-0 8, Richmond 1-3 0-0 2, Braswell 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 22-59 9-10 58.

VIRGINIA (11-2)

Hauser 7-16 0-0 21, Huff 8-11 4-4 21, Beekman 2-3 5-6 10, Clark 2-6 0-0 4, Murphy 6-14 0-0 16, Woldetensae 0-1 0-0 0, Caffaro 1-2 0-1 2, Morsell 3-5 0-0 7, Abdur-Rahim 0-1 0-0 0, McKoy 0-0 0-0 0, McCorkle 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-59 9-11 81.

Halftime_Virginia 35-26. 3-Point Goals_Syracuse 5-24 (Girard 2-6, Braswell 1-3, Griffin 1-5, Boeheim 1-8, Guerrier 0-2), Virginia 14-31 (Hauser 7-13, Murphy 4-10, Beekman 1-1, Huff 1-1, Morsell 1-3, Abdur-Rahim 0-1, Clark 0-1, Woldetensae 0-1). Rebounds_Syracuse 26 (Griffin 8), Virginia 40 (Huff 12). Assists_Syracuse 10 (Dolezaj 3), Virginia 23 (Clark 9). Total Fouls_Syracuse 10, Virginia 8.

