Cave Spring grad Abby Weaver of UVa softball has season-ending injury

Cave Spring High School graduate Abby Weaver has played her final game for the Virginia softball team this season.

The freshman standout suffered ligament damage to her foot in the second game of an April 17 doubleheader at Notre Dame, UVa coach Joanna Hardin said Wednesday in a phone interview. That game turned out to be the final one of Weaver's season.

"Nothing completely torn … that would require surgery. … It just requires a lot of rest," Hardin said.

Weaver finished that April 17 game but missed the series finale the following day. An MRI last week revealed the ligament damage, so she also missed games against Radford and Liberty and last weekend's series with Syracuse.

She will also miss this weekend's series at Georgia Tech; that series will wrap up UVa's regular season. She would also miss the 10-team ACC tournament (which begins May 12) if UVa (15-29, 10-23) qualifies.

Hardin said Weaver is in a cast and is getting around on a scooter. She will move from the cast to a protective boot next week.

After four weeks in the boot, she will be able to put weight on her foot and will undergo rehab.