Cavs adjusting to new normal

In his first four seasons as Virginia football coach, Bronco Mendenhall had grown accustomed to meeting Virginia Tech in the regular-season finale.

There was no indication that anything would change when the ACC revealed its 2020 schedule on Jan. 22.

That was before COVID-19 had taken over the landscape and the Tech-UVa game was switched to Sept. 12. At the Hokies' request amidst their own COVID concerns, the game later was moved to Sept. 19 and then Dec. 11.

It wasn't just the Hokies. On the last weekend of November, the UVa team had traveled to Florida State by air, only to have the game canceled by COVID concerns.

From all indications, Tech and UVa will meet at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Hokies' Lane Stadium.

"It's hard to script anything that has happened to this point," said Mendenhall, harkening back to a phone call he received in September from Tech coach Justin Fuente.

"I thought it was sportsmanlike, I thought it was ethical and, really, a quality thing to reach out and communicate with the other head coach. It made an impact with me."

Scheduling has been a nightmare this season, with Virginia reaching out to an FBS team, Abilene (Texas) Christian on short notice.