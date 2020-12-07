Cavs adjusting to new normal

In his first four seasons as Virginia football coach, Bronco Mendenhall had grown accustomed to meeting Virginia Tech in the regular-season finale.
There was no indication that anything would change when the ACC revealed its 2020 schedule on Jan. 22.
That was before COVID-19 had taken over the landscape and the Tech-UVa game was switched to Sept. 12. At the Hokies' request amidst their own COVID concerns, the game later was moved to Sept. 19 and then Dec. 11.
It wasn't just the Hokies. On the last weekend of November, the UVa team had traveled to Florida State by air, only to have the game canceled by COVID concerns.
From all indications, Tech and UVa will meet at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Hokies' Lane Stadium.
"It's hard to script anything that has happened to this point," said Mendenhall, harkening back to a phone call he received in September from Tech coach Justin Fuente.
"I thought it was sportsmanlike, I thought it was ethical and, really, a quality thing to reach out and communicate with the other head coach. It made an impact with me."
Scheduling has been a nightmare this season, with Virginia reaching out to an FBS team, Abilene (Texas) Christian on short notice.
The Cavaliers (5-4, 4-4 ACC) won that game in a rout, 55-15, and will enter Saturday's game on a four-game winning streak, their second in four years. The last time UVa won as many as five straight games was in 2002, when the Cavs won six in a row.
Virginia has scored 173 points in its last four games, capped by a 43-32 victory Saturday over Boston College. The last barrage to rival that was when UVa's 1992 team scored 50 points or more in three straight games and had a four-game total of 194 points.
On the flip side, opponents are racking up the yardage against the Wahoos. Backup Boston College quarterback Dennis Grosel, subbing for injured starter Phil Jurkovec, passed for 520 yards at Virginia and was named ACC quarterback of the week.
North Carolina quarterback Sam Hartman had passed for 443 yards and four touchdowns in a 44-41 loss at Virginia in late October and Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham came to town one week later and put up 358 yards against the Cavaliers, including 197 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.
"They had a very good plan; they executed really well," Mendenhall said of Boston College. "We had significant breakdowns [at] multiple times but created enough turnovers, enough sacks and enough interceptions to ultimately overcome those things."
The Cavaliers secondary, for all of its faults, got interceptions from DeVante Cross, Nick Grant and D'Angelo Amos, the first two inside the UVa 5-yard line.
The Cavaliers got a boost from the return of fourth-year safety Joey Blount, who has played in only four of nine games. Also, outside linebacker Noah Taylor is expected to return after missing the Boston College game for reasons that were not revealed.
Without the injured Charles Snowden and Taylor, the Cavaliers were without their two top pass-rushers.
"Nothing is predictable, other than we're here," said Mendenhall, whose has encountered some COVID issues but not to the degree that many other teams have.
"I never questioned that we'd make it to the end. I think what I underestimated is the constant state of uncertainty and adaptability to get to this point."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!