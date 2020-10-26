Cavs coach focuses on 'process, not outcome'

"I'm proud of them for that because it's not easy, you know, when you’re having setbacks."

The Miami game coincided with the return of starting quarterback Brennan Armstrong, who underwent a concussion protocol after taking a blow to head in the second quarter of a 38-21 home loss to North Carolina State on Oct. 10.

Armstrong was not in uniform Oct. 17 at Wake Forest and it was unclear to UVa fans that he would play against Miami until the night of the game

"We're a different team with Brennan — the throws he can make, how tough he is when he scrambles — just his leadership style," said Mendenhall, comparing this year's team to last year's 9-4 Coastal Division champion.

"Man, I like this year's mindset better and I think Brennan has a lot to do with that. He makes a difference for us, even though it hasn't shown on the outcome yet."

Lindell Stone, the starter one week earlier at Wake Forest, did not play. Two other quarterbacks, graduate transfer Keytaon Thompson and freshman Ira Armstead, had a combined nine rushing attempts and one pass (by Thompson).