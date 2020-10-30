Cavs look to end four-game skid

Mack Brown can be excused if he doesn't immediately recognize Scott Stadium when he brings his North Carolina football team there Saturday night.

And that's not all because of attendance restrictions resulting from the coronavirus.

For one thing, it has been 24 years since Brown brought his No. 6-ranked Tar Heels team to Charlottesville, where then-No. 24 UVa knocked off the Tar Heels 20-17.

The Cavaliers, then coached by George Welsh, had trailed 17-3 before finishing the game with a 17-0 run, capped by a 32-yard Rafael Garcia field goal with 39 seconds left.

Brown would coach one more season at UNC before accepting the head-coaching job at Texas following the 1997 regular season.

He knows current UVa coach Bronco Mendenhall well.

"I coached against him at Brigham Young, twice when we were at Texas and then last year here," Brown said during a Zoom session with media this past week.

"Bronco is, once again, a dear friend of mine. We were on the AFCA board together for many years. He's probably the most upbeat person I've ever been around. He stays up and picks those [UVa] kids up. They got a tough draw on schedules."