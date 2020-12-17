 Skip to main content
Cavs men to play No. 1 Gonzaga
Cavs men to play No. 1 Gonzaga

The Virginia men's basketball team, which has been idle since Dec. 4, has added a game with currently No. 1-ranked Gonzaga on Dec. 26 in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Cavaliers, who are ranked 17th, have not played since Dec. 4, when they defeated visiting Kent State 71-64 in overtime. They will resume practice on Saturday.

Virginia (3-1) was scheduled to entertain Michigan State in the ACC-Big 10 Challenge but the game was called off due to COVID-19 concerns in the Cavaliers' program.

Subsequent games at home against William and Mary and on the road at Wake Forest were postponed and a highly anticipated meeting with Villanova at Madison Square Garden was canceled.

Virginia now will play host to William and Mary (2-1) at 2 p.m. Tuesday before heading to Dickies Arena in Fort Worth.

Gonzaga (3-0) has won two of three previous games with UVa, the most recent in 2006-07, when the Cavaliers won 108-87 with Dave Leitao as their coach.

Gonzaga earlier had defeated UVa 86-85 in the first-round victory of the 2001 NCAA Tournament in Memphis and later beat the Cavaliers 80-69 on Dec. 17, 2005, in Spokane, Washington.

Virginia is planning to return to practice Saturday after a 10-day break from all basketball-related activities.

