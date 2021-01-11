 Skip to main content
Cavs set to face Notre Dame
Cavs set to face Notre Dame

Men's basketball

Wednesday

Notre Dame at No. 18 Virginia

4:30 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena

TV: ACC Network

Records: Notre Dame 3-7, 0-4 ACC; Virginia 7-2, 3-0

Notes:  The Cavaliers have won the past five games in the series and are 15-2 all-time against the Irish, including 15-1 in the past 16 games. … Kihei Clark had 19 points to lead Virginia to a 66-57 victory at Notre Dame on Dec. 30. ... Nate Laszewski had 28 points for Notre Dame in that game and Jawan Durham had 19 … The rest of the Notre Dame team was 3-for-23 from the field. … Sam Hauser had the first of three straight double-doubles (points and rebounds) for UVa in that game. .... Casey Morsell, who started that game for UVa, has missed the past two games.

— Doug Doughty

