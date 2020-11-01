Cavs spoil Brown's return to Scott Stadium

Armstrong remained in a concussion protocol one week later when the Cavaliers used three different quarterbacks in a 40-23 loss at Wake Forest, UVa's third straight setback.

One week after that, the Cavaliers' losing streak reached four games in a 19-14 road loss to 11th-ranked Miami, where Armstrong took the field with the Cavaliers' starting lineup.

He showed signs of returning to form, throwing two touchdown passes and rushing for a game-high 91 yards on 15 carries.

It was more of the same against the Tar Heels as Armstrong threw three touchdown passes and ran for a fourth.

"I thought he played an amazing game and that's just a beginning," coach Bronco Mendenhall said of his sophomore left-hander. "He has such an amazing future — running and throwing and leading — and he's so competitive."

It seemed that the Cavaliers had the game sewed up after a touchdown pass from Armstrong to tight end Tony Poljan had put the Cavaliers on top 41-20 with 5:34 remaining in the third quarter.

The drama was just beginning as 15th-ranked Carolina scored two touchdowns in a two-minute, 42-seconds as the third quarter turned into the final period.