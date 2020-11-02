Charles Snowden revives UVa sack history

As if Charles Snowden's four sacks against North Carolina weren't impressive enough Saturday, three were on consecutive plays in the first quarter.

When the outside linebacker added a fourth sack in the third quarter, it caused a fumble that resulted in a UVa touchdown five plays later.

It had been 24 years since the last four-sack game by a UVa player, Jamie Sharper, whose four sacks also came at Scott Stadium against a Carolina team that was ranked No. 6 at that time.

Virginia won that game 20-17, defeating a 1996 Carolina team that was coached by Mack Brown, who was on the opposing sideline again Saturday.

The Cavaliers, who were in the midst of a four-game losing streak, held on for a 44-41 victory Saturday night.

Snowden finished with 10 tackles and was credited with forcing a fumble that was recovered by Mandy Alonso and led to a score that gave the Cavaliers their biggest lead at 41-20.

Snowden could tell that North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell wanted to throw downfield on the play.