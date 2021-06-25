Ciattei, Wynne make 1,500 final at U.S. Olympic trials

EUGENE, Ore. — Former Virginia Tech standout Vincent Ciattei and ex-Virginia star Henry Wynne qualified for the final of the men’s 1,500 meters with their performances Friday night at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials.
Ciattei finished fourth overall in the 24-man semifinals (3:38.74) to advance to Sunday night’s 12-man final. Wynne, the 2016 NCAA champ in the indoor mile, was 15th overall (3:43.77) but automatically qualified for the final by taking fourth in his preliminary heat.
Ciattei, who helped Tech win gold in a relay at the 2018 NCAA indoor championships, and Wynne had advanced to the semis with their performances in Thursday night’s prelims. Wynne was third overall (3:39.10) Thursday, with Ciattei 23rd overall (3:45.77).
UVa’s Michaela Meyer finished seventh overall in the women’s 800-meter semifinals Friday night (2:01.06) to make Sunday night’s eight-woman final. Former Virginia Tech star Hanna Green was ninth overall in the semis (2:01.19) and did not make the final.
Meyer, who recently won the NCAA title in the 800, and Green had advanced to the 16-woman semis with their performances in Thursday night’s prelims. Meyer was sixth overall (2:00.75) Thursday, with Green eighth overall (2:00.79).
Ex-Hokie Jordan Roach finished eighth in the men’s discus final (194-4) Friday night. Mason Finley won the title (206-11).
Roach had advanced to the 12-man final by finishing eighth overall in the prelims Thursday night (196-10).
Ex-Cavalier Bridget Guy, now a volunteer assistant at Tech, tied for seventh overall in the women’s pole vault prelims (14-9) Thursday night to make Saturday night’s 13-woman final. Virginia Tech’s Rachel Baxter was 14th overall (14-5 1/4) and did not make the final.
Tech’s Essence Henderson finished 17th overall in the women’s shot put prelims (54-2 1/2) Thursday and did not make the 12-woman final. Jessica Ramsey won the title later Thursday with a meet-record heave of 66-0 1/4.
UVa’s Jada Seaman was 13th overall in the women’s long jump finals Thursday (20-5 3/4) and did not make Saturday’s 12-woman final.
Tech volunteer assistant Willy Fink was 19th overall in the men’s 5,000 meters Thursday night (13:54.86) and did not make Sunday’s 16-man final.
Emma Coburn won the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase final Thursday night in a meet-record 9:09.41, so she is headed to her third Olympics.