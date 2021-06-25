Ciattei, Wynne make 1,500 final at U.S. Olympic trials

EUGENE, Ore. — Former Virginia Tech standout Vincent Ciattei and ex-Virginia star Henry Wynne qualified for the final of the men’s 1,500 meters with their performances Friday night at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials.

Ciattei finished fourth overall in the 24-man semifinals (3:38.74) to advance to Sunday night’s 12-man final. Wynne, the 2016 NCAA champ in the indoor mile, was 15th overall (3:43.77) but automatically qualified for the final by taking fourth in his preliminary heat.

Ciattei, who helped Tech win gold in a relay at the 2018 NCAA indoor championships, and Wynne had advanced to the semis with their performances in Thursday night’s prelims. Wynne was third overall (3:39.10) Thursday, with Ciattei 23rd overall (3:45.77).

UVa’s Michaela Meyer finished seventh overall in the women’s 800-meter semifinals Friday night (2:01.06) to make Sunday night’s eight-woman final. Former Virginia Tech star Hanna Green was ninth overall in the semis (2:01.19) and did not make the final.

Meyer, who recently won the NCAA title in the 800, and Green had advanced to the 16-woman semis with their performances in Thursday night’s prelims. Meyer was sixth overall (2:00.75) Thursday, with Green eighth overall (2:00.79).