College Basketball Roundup: McLean hurt in UVa loss at No. 10 N.C. State

RALEIGH, N.C. — Jada Boyd scored 13 points as the 10th-ranked North Carolina State women's basketball team snapped a two-game home losing streak by beating Virginia 87-62 on Sunday.

Virginia guard Mir McLean, the team’s leading scorer this season, was taken off the court on a stretcher after falling with an apparent right leg injury with 4:18 remaining in the third quarter. On crutches, she met with teammates outside the locker room after the game.

“The game is secondary, honestly, to what we just witnessed,” UVa coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton said. “Praying that she’s OK.”

McLean had three points. Her streak of nine games in a row scoring in double figures ended. The Cavaliers (13-3, 2-3 ACC) trailed 56-41 at the time of the injury.

"When Mir went down, that was a big blow and our players having to witness that, I'm just really proud of them for continuing to fight after that," Agugua-Hamilton said.

The Wolfpack (13-3, 3-2), which was coming off a home loss to Boston College, shot 57.4% from the field.

“Defense and rebounding, we didn’t really do that at an elite level, which is why the game got away from us,” Agugua-Hamilton said.

UVa shot just 32.9% from the field.

Camryn Taylor scored 16 points for UVa. Taylor Valladay had 13 points. Sam Brunelle added 12 points for UVa, which was coming off a loss at No. 9 Virginia Tech.

N.C. State had a 25-15 lead less than a minute into the second quarter. The Wolfpack’s 41-30 halftime edge was highlighted by 58.6% shooting from the field.

WOMEN

No. 22 UNC 60, No. 4 Notre Dame 50

Paulina Paris scored 11 of her points in the fourth quarter to help host North Carolina (10-5, 1-3 ACC) push past Notre Dame (12-2, 3-1) on Sunday.

The Tar Heels snapped a four-game skid.

No. 1 CNU 104, W&L 102, 2 OT

Katy Rader made a layup with a tenth of a second left in the second overtime period to give Christopher Newport (14-0), the top-ranked team in the Division III coaches poll, a win over the Generals (10-4) on Sunday in Lexington.

Hannah Kaloi had 29 points for CNU.

Camille Malagar of CNU scored to tie the game at 78 with 25 seconds left in regulation.

After a CNU coach was whistled for a technical foul, Hannah Malik of W&L made two free throws to tie the game at 93 at the end of the first overtime.

Malik had 29 points and five 3-pointers. Sofia Feigelson added 15 points and eight assists for W&L. Kathryn Vandiver had 13 points and nine rebounds. Sarah Zimmerman had 11 points and four blocks.

N.C. Wesleyan 79, SVU 73

Nadia Simmons scored 20 points Saturday to lead the Battling Bishops (8-4, 4-1 USA South) past the Knights (5-7, 4-2) in Buena Vista.

Courtney Olson had 16 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks for SVU. Abbigail Snyder tallied 12 points. Presley Heggie had 11 points.

Kayrisma Harrison scored to give the visitors a 70-69 lead with 2:26 to go. North Carolina Wesleyan led the rest of the way.

Randolph-Macon 60, Roanoke 53

Faith Christian graduate Catherine Kagey scored 27 points to lead the Yellow Jackets (9-4, 6-1 ODAC) past the Maroons on Saturday in Ashland.

Rose Sande had 17 points for Roanoke (11-2, 5-1), which shot just 32% from the field. Lauren Keel added 13 points.

Bridgewater 58, Ferrum 35

Erika Nettles had 10 points and 14 rebounds to lead the host Eagles (10-5, 5-1 ODAC) past the Panthers (5-9, 1-6) on Saturday.

Ferrum shot only 21.7% from the field.

Averett 60, Hollins 50

Talia Prosper scored 15 points to lead the Cougars (3-11, 1-7 ODAC) past Hollins (1-9, 0-7) on Saturday in Danville.

Ariana Gutierrez had 22 points and six 3-pointers for Hollins.

MEN

Northwestern 84, No. 15 Indiana 83

Boo Buie scored 26 points and Northwestern (12-3, 3-1 Big Ten) beat host Indiana (10-5, 1-3) on Sunday for its second road victory against a ranked opponent this season.

Maryland 80, No. 24 Ohio State 73

Jahmir Young scored 30 points, and the Terrapins (11-5, 2-3 Big Ten) earned a home victory Sunday over the Buckeyes (10-5, 2-2).

No. 2 Houston 72, Cincinnati 59

Jarace Walker scored a game-high 21 points, J’Wan Roberts added 14 points and 11 rebounds as the Cougars (16-1, 4-0 AAC) defeated the Bearcats (11-6, 2-2) on Sunday.