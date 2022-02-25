College basketball roundup: No. 18 UNC women beat Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Deja Kelly scored 16 points to lead the 18th-ranked North Carolina women's basketball team to a 68-57 win over Virginia on Thursday night.

North Carolina (22-5, 12-5 ACC) beat UVa for the fifth straight time.

Amandine Toi had 14 points and seven assists to lead Virginia (5-21, 2-16) in its regular-season finale. London Clarkson had 12 points and Taylor Valladay added 11 points.

UNC led 30-11 after the first quarter.

WOMEN

THURSDAY

Hampton 54, Radford 51

RADFORD — Nylah Young had 15 points and nine rebounds to lead the Pirates (12-14, 8-8 Big South) past the Highlanders (7-21, 3-14).

Ashley Tudor had 12 points and 10 rebounds for Radford.

Down 54-45 in the fourth, Radford cut the lead to 54-51 on a Tudor 3-pointer with 48 seconds left. Tudor missed a 3-pointer with one second left.

No. 4 Louisville 66, Pitt 55

PITTSBURGH — Emily Engstler had 17 points and 15 rebounds, and Louisville (24-3, 15-2 ACC) overcame a slow start to beat Pittsburgh (11-17, 2-15).

No. 14 Notre Dame 77, Clemson 56

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Sonia Citron scored 23 points and had career highs with 13 rebounds, eight assists and four steals to lead Notre Dame (21-6, 13-4 ACC) past Clemson (9-10, 3-14).

FSU 65, No. 22 Ga. Tech 63, OT

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Morgan Jones scored 21 points, including the go-ahead basket in overtime, and Florida State (15-12, 9-8 ACC) beat the Yellow Jackets (19-9, 10-7).

No. 24 Fla. Gulf Coast 69, Liberty 61

LYNCHBURG — Kierstan Bell scored 23 points in her return from a meniscus injury, and Florida Gulf Coast (25-2, 14-1) clinched the Atlantic Sun East Division title.

Bridgette Rettstatt had 15 points and 13 rebounds for Liberty (25-3, 13-2), which saw its 10-game winning streak end.

MEN

No. 22 Ohio State 86, No. 15 Illinois 83

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Freshman Malaki Branham scored 31 points to lift Ohio State (18-7, 11-5 Big Ten) to a win over Illinois (19-8, 12-5 Big Ten).

The result dealt a serious blow to Illinois' Big Ten title hopes, dropping the team a full game behind leaders Purdue and Wisconsin.

Oregon 68, No. 12 UCLA 63

EUGENE, Ore. —De’Vion Harmon scored 17 points for the Ducks (18-10, 11-6 Pac-12) in a win over UCLA (20-6, 12-5).

UCLA’s Johnny Juzang had seven points in 11 minutes before leaving the game in the first half with a knee injury.

NOTE

Pay cut for Hoiberg

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg will return for a fourth season but has agreed to a pay cut and a reduced buyout if he's fired after next season, athletic director Trev Alberts said Thursday night.

Hoiberg entered Friday's game with Iowa with a record of 21-65 overall and 6-49 in the Big Ten. The Huskers (7-20, 1-15) have had three straight 20-loss seasons.

Hoiberg, who is under contract through the 2026-27 season, will have his salary reduced from $3.5 million to $3.25 million. He will forfeit a $500,000 retention bonus that would be due if he were still coaching on March 31, 2024. His contract buyout was reduced from $18.5 million to $11 million.