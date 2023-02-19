CHARLOTTESVILLE — Elizabeth Balogun scored 12 points, Taya Corosdale had 10 and No. 9 Duke survived a stern test from Virginia, 56-52, on Sunday.

The Blue Devils (23-4, 13-3 ACC) led only 47-45 with just over eight minutes left, but Celeste Taylor hit a 3-pointer to make it a five-point game, starting a 7-2 run that gave Duke some breathing room.

“I thought Virginia made things really hard for us,” Blue Devils coach Kara Lawson said.

Taylor Valladay led UVa (15-12, 4-12) with 19 points and McKenna Dale added 10.

“A game like this one hurts, obviously, to be four points away and that’s a top-10 team in the country,” first-year Virginia coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton said. “There’s a lot to be proud of, but at the same time, we knew we had an opportunity right there and it kind of slipped away.”

Top 25 Women

NO. 10 NOTRE DAME 83, PITT 43: Maddy Westbeld and Sonia Citron scored 13 points each and the Irish (22-4, 13-3 ACC) used an 18-3 burst in the first quarter to race by host Pittsburgh (10-7, 3-13).

NO. 24 FSU 80, GEORGIA TECH 66: Ta’Niya Latson scored 31 points on 10-of-16 shooting and 9-of-10 free throws, leading host Florida State (22-7, 11-5 ACC) over Georgia Tech. Cameron Swartz had 17 points for the Yellow Jackets (13-13, 4-11), who got within four points in the fourth quarter before FSU went on an 8-0 run.

NO. 19 UNC 71, WAKE FOREST 58: Deja Kelly had 24 points, five rebounds and six assists to lead the host Tar Heels (19-8, 10-6 ACC) over Wake Forest. Jewel Spear scored 19 points to lead the Demon Deacons (14-13, 5-11), who shot 3 for 14 in the third quarter and was outscored 16-6.

Top 25 Men

NO. 23 N.C. STATE 77, UNC 69: Jarkel Joiner took over during a critical second-half stretch, matching his season high with 29 points to lead the host Wolfpack (21-7, 11-6 ACC) past rival North Carolina. Caleb Love had 20 points for the Tar Heels (16-11, 8-8), who lost for the fifth time in six games.

NO. 3 PURDUE 82, OHIO STATE 55: Zach Edey had 26 points and 11 rebounds for his 21st double-double this season to lead the host Boilermakers (24-4, 13-4 Big Ten) past Ohio State. Brice Sensabaugh had 20 points for the Buckeyes (11-16, 3-13), who were outrebounded 44-21.

NO. 2 HOUSTON 72, MEMPHIS 64: J’Wan Roberts had a career-high 20 points and 12 rebounds, and Marcus Sasser also scored 20 points as the host Cougars (25-2, 13-1 AAC) held off Memphis. Elijah McCadden had 20 points for the Tigers (20-7, 10-4), who had 18 turnovers.

Saturday’s ACC Men

LOUISVILLE 83, CLEMSON 73: El Ellis scored 28 points, JJ Traynor added a career-high 16 points and the host Cardinals (4-23, 2-14 ACC) used a late 9-0 run to upset Clemson. PJ Hall had 28 points for the Tigers (19-8, 11-5), who were knocked out of a tie for third place.

DUKE 77, SYRACUSE 55: Kyle Filipowski had 14 points and 12 rebounds, Jeremy Roach scored 17 points and the Blue Devils (19-9, 10-6 ACC) made 12 of 25 3-pointers in a win over host Syracuse. Joe Girard had 21 points for the Orange (17-10, 10-6) in front of the largest crowd to see a college basketball game this season — 31,063, including Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.