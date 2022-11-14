College basketball roundup: UVa No. 16 in men's poll

Virginia rose two spots to No. 16 in the Associated Press Top 25 men's basketball poll Monday.

The Cavaliers (2-0), whose game Monday night was canceled, remain one of three ACC teams in the poll.

North Carolina remains No. 1. UNC (2-0) earned 44 of 63 first-place votes to finish ahead of No. 2 Gonzaga in Monday’s first AP Top 25 of the regular season.

Gonzaga (2-0) picked up 14 first-place votes after wins against North Florida and Michigan State, the latter coming on the deck of an aircraft carrier.

Duke is seventh.

Villanova dropped out of the poll for the first time since February 2019 after a loss to Temple.

Oregon also dropped out after losing to UC Irvine.

No. 24 Texas A&M and No. 25 Connecticut are the week’s new additions. The Aggies joined the poll for the first time since fourth-year coach Buzz Williams left Virginia Tech for A&M. Texas A&M was last ranked in February 2018.

WOMEN

Top two women's teams to meet

The South Carolina women's basketball team passed its first test of the season and now the top-ranked Gamecocks have a tougher challenge: a visit to No. 2 Stanford on Sunday.

South Carolina remained the unanimous choice as the top team Monday in the first regular-season Top 25 women's basketball poll from The Associated Press.

The Gamecocks (3-0) beat then-No. 17 Maryland 81-56 last week, setting up the showdown with Stanford.

It will be the 63rd meeting between the top two teams in the women's AP Top 25. The last 1-2 matchup was also South Carolina-Stanford with the Gamecocks beating the Cardinal by four points last Dec. 21.

Before Sunday’s game, Dawn Staley’s squad will play at Clemson on Thursday. Stanford hosts Cal Poly on Wednesday night.

Ohio State made the biggest leap in the new poll, climbing six spots to No. 8 after upending then-No. 5 Tennessee in its season opener last week. The Lady Vols fell to 11th.

Louisville is sixth, Notre Dame ninth and North Carolina State 10th. UNC is 13th and Virginia Tech 14th.

Villanova entered the rankings for the first time since 2018 at No. 24 after knocking off then-No. 24 Princeton. The Tigers fell out of the poll.

Maryville 57, Ferrum 45

Courtney Carruthers scored 19 points Sunday to lead the Scots (1-1) past the host Panthers (0-3) on the final night of the Ferrum Tip-Off Classic.

Kayla Cabiness and Aisha Martin each had 14 points for Ferrum.