College basketball roundup: UVa rises in men's basketball poll

Purdue is back at No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25 men's basketball poll, while Virginia moved up three spots.

Purdue (19-1) returned to the top spot in the poll Monday, moving up two spots after Temple knocked off No. 1 Houston over the weekend. The Boilermakers received 39 first-place votes from a 62-person media panel after a volatile week where just two teams kept the same spot from a week ago.

Alabama (7-2) climbed two spots to No. 2, picking up 23 first-place votes for its highest ranking since reaching No. 1 in 2002-03. Houston (18-2), Tennessee (16-3) and Kansas State (17-2) round out the top five. It's Kansas State's highest ranking since reaching No. 3 in 2010-11. Arizona is No. 6.

UVa (15-3) rose from No. 10 to No. 7.

Miami (15-4) dropped three spots to No. 20 after losing to Duke. Clemson (16-4) fell five spots to No. 24 after losing to Wake Forest.

Purdue had dropped to No. 3 after four weeks at No. 1 following a loss to Rutgers on Jan. 3 but has since won six straight.

Purdue is the lone Big Ten team in the poll. With Rutgers dropping out, the Big Ten has just one AP Top 25 team for the first time since Feb. 16, 2004.

No. 22 Saint Mary's (18-4) is ranked for the first time this season. No. 25 New Mexico (18-2) is back in the poll after beating San Jose State and outlasting Boise State in overtime.

In addition to Rutgers, Arkansas also dropped out.

Virginia Tech stays 12th in women's poll

Virginia Tech remained at No. 12 in the AP Top 25 women's basketball poll Monday.

The Hokies (16-3) beat Pittsburgh and Wake Forest this past week. Elizabeth Kitley, who had a double-double in both wins, was named the ACC player of the week on Monday.

Duke (17-2), which hosts the Hokies on Thursday, fell three spots to No. 16.

For the first time in the 47-year history of the poll, no team from Texas is in the Top 25.

The Texas Longhorns fell out of Monday's poll, ending a 835-week run that had at least one team from the Lone Star state in the rankings.

Middle Tennessee entered the rankings for the first time in nine years at No. 23. The Blue Raiders (16-2) have won 14 consecutive games.

South Carolina (20-0) was again a unanimous choice for No. 1 from the 28-member national media panel. The Gamecocks have been ranked atop the poll for 31 consecutive weeks — the fourth-longest streak ever.

Ohio State (19-0) remained No. 2. Stanford (19-2) flipped places with LSU for No. 3. LSU (19-0) is fourth and UConn (17-2) fifth.

Notre Dame (16-2) remained No. 7. North Carolina (14-5) rose two spots to No. 15. N.C. State (15-5) remained No. 20.

Florida State (18-4) entered the poll at No. 24, its first ranking since 2021.