College basketball roundup: UVa women beat BC

CHARLOTTESVILLE — London Clarkson scored 18 points to lead the Virginia women’s basketball team to a 66-50 win over Boston College on Sunday.

UVa (14-4, 3-4 ACC) played its second straight game without Mir McLean (12.2 ppg, 9.6 rpg), who injured her right leg when she fell after going up for a rebound in last weekend’s loss at North Carolina State.

McLean revealed on Twitter on Saturday that she dislocated her knee and tore multiple ligaments, including her ACL. She also suffered cartilage damage. She will have surgery in a few weeks.

“I’ll be out for some length of time,” she tweeted.

UVa snapped a three-game skid Sunday.

Virginia guard Taylor Valladay did not play in the game; she was suspended for undisclosed reasons.

Clarkson made all 14 of her free throws, breaking a school record.

Camryn Taylor had 17 points for UVa. Kaydan Lawson had 11 points and 15 rebounds.

BC (13-7, 3-4) led 28-25 at halftime.

WOMEN

Southern Cal 55, No. 2 Stanford 46: Destiny Littleton scored 18 points as USC (13-4, 3-3 Pac-12) pulled off a program-defining victory Sunday with a victory over Stanford (17-2, 5-1) in Los Angeles.

USC ended a 14-game losing streak against the Cardinal, who had won 51 straight against unranked opponents.

No. 7 Notre Dame 72, Syracuse 56: Olivia Miles scored 23 points to lead Notre Dame (14-2, 5-1 ACC) past host Syracuse (13-5, 4-3) on Sunday.

No. 22 UNC 56, No. 11 N.C. State 47: Kennedy Todd-Williams scored eight of her 15 points in the fourth quarter, and host North Carolina (12-5, 3-3 AC) beat N.C. State (13-4, 3-3) on Sunday.

No. 16 Duke 65, Georgia Tech 47: Celeste Taylor scored 13 points and Duke (16-1, 6-0 ACC) overcame a halftime deficit to defeat host Georgia Tech on Sunday for its 11th straight win.

Kayla Blackshear, the sister of former Virginia Tech men’s basketball star Kerry Blackshear, led Georgia Tech (9-9, 0-7) with 14 points.

MEN

St. John’s 85, No. 6 UConn 74: Joel Soriano scored 19 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead St. John’s (13-6, 3-5 Big East) past UConn (15-4, 4-4 Big East) on Sunday — the Red Storm’s first victory in Hartford, Conn., since 1988.

No. 12 Xavier 80, No. 25 Marquette 76: Souley Boum and Jack Nunge each scored 16 points as Xavier (15-3, 7-0 Big East) won its 11th straight game Sunday by taking down Marquette (14-5, 6-2) in Cincinnati.

New Mexico 76, No. 23 San Diego St. 67: Jaelen House scored 29 points for New Mexico (16-2, 3-2 Mountain West), which won at San Diego State (13-4, 4-1) on Saturday night.

Wofford 86, VMI 67: Carson McCorkle had 22 points and six 3-pointers to lead the Terriers (11-8, 3-3 SoCon) past the Keydets (5-14, 0-6) on Saturday night in Spartanburg, S.C.

Sean Conway and Asher Woods each scored 20 points for VMI, which lost its eighth straight game. Rickey Bradley Jr. added 13 points.

Syracuse 78, Notre Dame 73: Chris Bell scored 17 points and host Syracuse (12-6, 5-2 ACC) overcame a 12-point second-half deficit to beat Notre Dame (9-9, 1-6) on Saturday night.

Wake Forest 85, BC 63: Andrew Carr finished with 21 points and 13 rebounds as Wake Forest (13-5, 5-2 ACC) breezed to a victory over host Boston College (8-10, 2-5) on Saturday night.

NOTE

Alabama player charged with murder: Alabama junior reserve forward Darius Miles and another man have been charged with capital murder after a fatal shooting near campus.

Tuscaloosa Police Capt. Jack Kennedy said that the shooting occurred early Sunday morning. He said Jamea Harris, 23, was shot and killed.

Miles, 21, and Michael Lynn Davis, 20, were both charged with capital murder.

The capital murder charge arose because the death involved shots fired into a vehicle, Kennedy said.

The university said that Miles “has been removed from campus” and is no longer on the team.