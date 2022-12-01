College basketball roundup: UVa women improve to 9-0

UNIVERSITY PARK, Penn. — Mir McLean had 24 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Virginia women’s basketball team to an 89-68 win over Penn State on Wednesday night.

The Cavaliers improved to 9-0 for the first time since the 1991-92 season.

UVa has won nine straight games for the first time since the 2008-09 season.

It was UVa’s first win in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge in 10 years.

UVa finished with a 6-8 mark in its annual Challenge duels; the Challenge won’t be continued next season.

Camryn Taylor had 17 points for UVa.

Makenna Marisa had 16 points for Penn State (7-1).

WOMEN

No. 4 Ohio State 96, No. 18 Louisville 77: Taylor Mikesell scored 26 points to help lead Ohio State (7-0) to a victory over host Louisville on Wednesday.

Hailey Van Lith led Louisville (5-3) with 20 points and 10 rebounds.

MEN

Roanoke 78, Bridgewater 60: Justin Kuthan had 22 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Maroons (4-1, 1-0 ODAC) past the Eagles (2-4, 0-2) on Wednesday night in Salem.

Marcus Morgan had 12 points for the Maroons, while Kasey Draper added 11 points.

W&L 74, Eastern Mennonite 65: Sam Wise had 13 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists to lead the Generals (5-2, 1-1 ODAC) past the Royals (3-4, 0-2) on Wednesday night in Lexington.

Robert DiSibio and Drew Harrell scored 16 points apiece for W&L. Richie Manigault added 12 points.

Ferrum 87, Lynchburg 74: Calvin Washington had 25 points, 13 rebounds and two blocked shots to lead the host Panthers (3-4, 1-1 ODAC) past the Hornets (2-4, 1-1) on Wednesday night.

Deshone Hicks added 24 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. Tahli Oden had 14 points.

Ferrum led just 39-36 at halftime but began the second half on a 16-0 run.

No. 5 Purdue 79, FSU 69: Zach Edey scored 25 points on 11-of-14 shooting from the field as Purdue (7-0) fought off host Florida State (1-8) on Wednesday night.

But the ACC still won the annual ACC-Big Ten Challenge for men’s basketball, winning eight of the 14 games.

No. 10 Indiana 77, No. 18 UNC 65: Trayce Jackson-Davis had 21 points and 10 rebounds as host Indiana (7-0) beat North Carolina on Wednesday.

Pete Nance had 15 points and 12 rebounds for UNC (5-3), which has lost three straight for the first time since the 2019-20 season.

No. 17 Duke 81, No. 25 Ohio State 72: Freshman Kyle Filipowski had 16 points, including a key three-point play with 2:37 left, and host Duke (7-2) beat Ohio State (5-2) on Wednesday.

Notre Dame 70, No. 20 Michigan State 52: Cormac Ryan scored 20 of his 23 points in the first half as host Notre Dame (6-1) cruised past Michigan State (5-3) on Wednesday.

Nebraska 88, BC 67: Keisei Tominaga scored 23 points and host Nebraska (5-3) rolled over Boston College (5-3) on Wednesday.

Miami 68, Rutgers 61: Jordan Miller scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and host Miami (7-1) scored the final seven points of the game to defeat Rutgers (5-2) on Wednesday.