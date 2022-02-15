College basketball roundup: UVa women lose 15th straight

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Destiny Harden had 16 points and four 3-pointers to lead the Miami women’s basketball team to a 71-55 win over Virginia on Tuesday.

Kelsey Marshall had 15 points, four 3-pointers and seven rebounds for the Hurricanes (14-10, 7-7 ACC).

Virginia (3-21, 0-14), which shot just 30.9% from the field, lost its 15th straight game.

Taylor Valladay had 17 points and nine rebounds for UVa, while Mir McLean had 12 points and nine rebounds.

Miami made 10 3-pointers, while UVa made three.

MONDAY

Lynchburg 83, Hollins 53LYNCHBURG — Olivia Harris scored 20 points to lead the Hornets (13-10, 9-7 ODAC) past Hollins (8-9, 4-8).

Xavia Hahn had 17 points for Hollins, while Kayla Surles added 14 points.

Hollins, which shot just 27.1% from the field, had not played since Feb. 2.

Hollins could not play Randolph-Macon last Monday or Guilford last Wednesday because of COVID-19 issues in the Hollins program. Hollins had to forfeit the Randolph-Macon game because there is no time to make it up. It remains to be seen if the Guilford game will also result in a forfeit. Hollins did not play Ferrum last weekend because of COVID-19 issues in the Ferrum program; Ferrum had to forfeit that game.

NOTES

Big South reprimands NicholsThe Big South announced Tuesday it has reprimanded Radford men’s basketball coach Darris Nichols for publicly criticizing the officials after the Highlanders’ loss at Winthrop last week.

Ferrum women’s game canceledThe Ferrum women’s basketball team did not play Tuesday at Randolph because of the ongoing COVID-19 issues in the Ferrum program.

Ferrum had to forfeit that game, just as it did with last weekend’s game at Hollins, because there is no time to make up the games.

W&L men’s game canceledThe Washington and Lee men’s basketball team’s Thursday home game against nonleague foe Mary Baldwin has been canceled.

According to W&L, Mary Baldwin is unable to play the game Thursday.

According to Mary Baldwin, the game was scrapped because of potential COVID-19 issues that could result from testing for that game, combined with the fact that both teams have their league tournaments next week.

Women’s HOF class announcedBecky Hammon, Penny Taylor and Doug Bruno headline the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022.

The trio is joined by Alice “Cookie” Barron, Delisha Milton-Jones, Paul Sanderford, Bob Schneider and Debbie Antonelli in a group that will be inducted on June 11.