PITTSBURGH — Dayshanette Harris scored 14 points Sunday to lead the Pittsburgh women’s basketball team to a 60-51 win over Virginia.

The Panthers (8-15, 1-11 ACC) snapped a 10-game losing streak.

Camryn Taylor had 14 points and nine rebounds for UVa (14-10, 3-10), which lost its sixth straight game.

McKenna Dale of UVa scored seven straight points to tie the game at 31 in the third quarter. But Pitt answered with a 12-0 run.

UVa shot a season-low 27% from the field. UVa also was held to its fewest points and its fewest baskets (17) of the season.

WOMEN

No. 1 South Carolina 81, No. 5 UConn 77

Aliyah Boston scored 23 of her 26 points in the second half, including 14 in the fourth quarter, to help South Carolina (23-0) beat UConn (21-3) on Sunday in Hartford, Conn.

The Gamecocks have won four of the past five meetings with the Huskies, including a victory in the NCAA championship game last season.

Washington 72, No. 2 Stanford 67

Elle Ladine scored 21 points and Dalayah Daniels made two key free throws with eight seconds left, helping Washington (13-9, 5-7 Pac-12) knock off Stanford (22-3, 10-2) in Seattle on Sunday.

No. 16 Duke 57, No. 9 Notre Dame 52

Celeste Taylor scored 14 points in Duke’s come-from-behind victory over host Notre Dame on Sunday.

The first-place Blue Devils (20-3, 10-2 ACC) took the lead for good in the final two minutes of the third.

Notre Dame (18-4, 9-3) dropped into a tie for second with Florida State.

Louisville 62, No. 11 UNC 55

Chrislyn Carr scored 11 of her 17 points in the third quarter and host Louisville ended North Carolina’s eight-game winning streak Sunday.

Hailey Van Lith also had 17 points for the Cardinals (17-8, 8-4 ACC), who are tied for fourth place with UNC, Virginia Tech and Miami.

Deja Kelly scored 13 points but was just 3-of-16 shooting for the Tar Heels (17-6, 8-4).

MEN

No. 3 Houston 81, Temple 65

Jarace Walker scored 23 points Sunday and Houston (22-2, 10-1 American Athletic Conference) earned retribution against Temple (14-10, 8-3) with a win on Sunday in Philadelphia.

The Owls failed in their bid for a second upset after they toppled the Cougars from No. 1 in the AP men’s college basketball poll with a 56-55 win last month in Houston.

No. 18 Saint Mary’s 78, No. 12 Gonzaga 70, OT

Freshman guard Aidan Mahaney scored 18 points Saturday night and took the game over in crunch time to lead host Saint Mary’s (21-4, 10-0 West Coast Conference) over Gonzaga (19-5, 8-2) for the Gaels’ 12th straight victory.

Mahaney scored or assisted on 19 of 21 points in a stretch that started with the Gaels trailing by four points with five minutes to play in regulation.